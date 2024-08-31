You don’t need to be a billionaire to buy handbags at auction
Sarah Spellings , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 31 Aug 2024, 03:00 PM IST
SummaryAs customers worry about fakes and price hikes, blue-chip auction houses are looking like a good place to find a fair price on designer bags.
They may be known for selling millions of dollars worth of Picassos and Warhols, but prestige auction houses are also some of the last places you can reliably buy a luxury bag in impeccable condition for four figures instead of five.
