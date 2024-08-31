You don’t need to be a billionaire to buy handbags at auction

“These houses have prestigious names and deal with millions of dollars of artwork, but I’ve found that every single auction house is happy to take your money," Miller said. “The prices are not that high, so for a shopper who might not have the funds to pay full retail, they could actually get into the luxury designer game this way. You can do it in your T-shirts and shorts at home; you don’t have to be dressed up. I’ve done it in my PJs."