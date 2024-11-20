Your junk is needed for the new electric era
Ryan Dezember , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 20 Nov 2024, 07:45 PM IST
SummaryIn remote Quebec, mining giant Glencore is turning America’s electronic trash back into treasure.
ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec—One of the world’s largest miners is digging into America’s junk drawers, old phones and landfills. The quarry: bits of copper to meet the needs of the energy transition and data boom.
