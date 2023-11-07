Your pilot has a new job—and a bigger plane to fly

Rob Graves, a major U.S. airline pilot for more than 30 years, said first officers he flies with who are new to the controls are sharp and quick learners. But they can require more mentoring—what he sees as part of a captain’s job description—and that can mean correcting minor errors that come with being an apprentice. In one case, he said, a co-pilot new to the 737 activated the aircraft’s auto-throttles for takeoff before its engines finished revving up.