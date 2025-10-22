The OTT squeeze: Why creators are fleeing to YouTube
Lata Jha 10 min read 22 Oct 2025, 05:27 pm IST
Summary
YouTube has also become the preferred launchpad for a few content and filmmakers, including Aamir Khan, who chose the platform to release his film, Sitaare Zameen Par. In this deep dive, we chronicle the quiet shift playing out in the streaming industry.
This August, the head of a Mumbai-based boutique content studio found himself in a bit of a pickle. A show he and his team had been developing for nearly eight months for a top streaming platform had been axed as part of a broader content overhaul. The OTT executives had offered no explanation other than to say that the series no longer fit into their India strategy.
