How Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bam and Kusha Kapila hit the big time
Lata Jha 9 min read 29 May 2025, 06:01 PM IST
Summary
All digital creators aspire to make money and build careers through their social media content, but only a handful are able to do so. Zakir Khan, Bhuvan Bam and Kusha Kapila are among the few members of that tiny club. Read about how they did it.
New Delhi: "It’s very important to go shopping with the women in your circle… because that makes you a better person. The next time bad luck hits you, you can compare it with those shopping experiences. And you’ll realize that if you could get through them, you can get through anything that life flings at you," Zakir Khan tells a packed room, leaving the audience rolling on the floor.
