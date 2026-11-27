Global fashion retailers Zara, H&M, Marks & Spencer and Celio have shifted nearly 10% of their monthly orders from Bangladesh to other Asian manufacturing hubs amid labour unrest, production disruptions and rising manufacturing costs, according to a Reuters report.

Between November 1 and 18, international brands diverted orders worth approximately $254 million from Bangladesh, with India receiving the largest share of the business, three factory owners told Reuters.

The development threatens a key pillar of Bangladesh's economy and raises concerns that the loss of business could extend beyond the current labour crisis.

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India has emerged as the biggest beneficiary of the sourcing shift, while global buyers are also exploring manufacturing opportunities in Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia to diversify supply chains, reduce risks and improve delivery reliability.

Labour unrest and rising costs hit Bangladesh's garment industry The disruption comes at a difficult time for Bangladesh's apparel sector, which accounts for more than 80% of the country's export earnings and nearly 40% of its manufacturing employment.

According to the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), protests and factory disruptions have resulted in production losses exceeding $400 million.

Industry leaders have warned that rising wages, energy shortages, higher raw material prices, and political uncertainty are gradually eroding Bangladesh's traditional low-cost manufacturing advantage. The country is the world's second-largest apparel exporter after China.

M. Mohiuddin Chowdhury, a director of the BGMEA, said that rising wages, utility expenses, and raw material costs were adding to the financial pressure on garment manufacturers.

"The wage increase has added to costs at a time when buyers are demanding lower prices and competition from rival sourcing countries is intensifying," he said.

Wage hike triggers fresh clashes The situation intensified after Bangladesh approved a 36% increase in the minimum wage for garment workers on Wednesday. Although the increase was the smallest in four decades, it fell significantly short of workers' demands for more than double their existing wages.

The announcement triggered fresh clashes between workers and police.

Abdur Rahman Tarafder, secretary of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, described the wage increase as "satisfactory" and expressed hope that garment workers would resume operations from Saturday, Reuters reported.

While the wage revision could help address some worker concerns, industry executives believe it will further narrow Bangladesh's labour-cost advantage over competing manufacturing destinations such as India. Trade union groups, however, maintain that the revised wages remain low by international standards in the apparel industry.

Indian textile stocks gain on order diversion The reported shift in orders triggered a rally in Indian textile and apparel stocks.

Gokaldas Exports jumped as much as 11%, while Trident gained approximately 5%. Other potential beneficiaries, including Welspun Living, KPR Mill and Vardhman Textiles, advanced around 2% each.

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BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan said temporarily shifting orders to other manufacturing destinations would help Bangladesh's garment industry retain international clients while limiting financial losses.

Energy shortages add to manufacturing pressure Beyond labour disputes, persistent energy shortages have further disrupted production in Bangladesh. The situation has been exacerbated by the Middle East crisis, forcing some factories to depend on more expensive alternative power sources.

Industry leaders said international buyers were increasingly prioritising delivery schedules and reliability over pricing when selecting manufacturing partners.