Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has recently invested in indē wild via his investment platform WTF. The beauty brand is founded by Diipa Büller-Khosla and Oleg Büller-Khosla. The investment comes after Diipa Büller-Khosla featured on Kamath's WTF podcast last year. Last year in March, the brand raised $5 million in a seed extension round, led by Unilever Ventures, with participation from SoGal Ventures and True Global Ventures.

Investment finalised in October 2026 The investment is said to be a part of the beauty brand's wider funding round, as per the company. This comes as Indē Wild eyes its next phase of expansion.

While the company has refused to disclose the investment amount after Live Mint reached out to the team, the deal was finalised in October 2026.

Kamath becomes the face of Moonlight Growth range Kamath is also lending his name to indē wild's Moonlight Growth range. This marks his first collaboration with a consumer brand on a product line.

About indē wild Founded in 2021, indē wild is touted to be built around Ayurvedistry™. According to the founders, its approach towards beauty and hair care blends Indian Ayurvedic heritage with modern clinical science. "Its mission is to bring Indian beauty rituals to a global audience," reads the official press note.

The brand's product portfolio spans haircare, skincare and lipcare, with offerings including Champi Hair Oil, Moonlight Growth Scalp Serum, bond-repair shampoos and conditioners, and hair styling products. Its lipcare range includes the Dewy Lip Treatment. It also offers skincare products such as vitamin C and bakuchiol serums, eye concentrates, moisturisers and sunscreens. The brand has also expanded into hair and body fragrances with products such as Chandra and After Heat perfume mists.

indē wild currently enjoys presence across India, the US and the UK, including 197 Sephora stores in the international markets.

The company plans to introduce further innovations to its Moonlight Growth™ range through 2027 with now Kamath onboard.

Also Read | Why Diipa Büller-Khosla wants you to simplify skincare routine

Nikhil Kamath on why he invested in indē wild Talking about it, Nikhil Kamath said in a statement, "I met Diipa when she came on the podcast, and what stayed with me was that she spoke about indē wild as a business first. Not many Indian consumer brands have earned shelf space abroad on their own terms, instead of waiting for a global brand to do it for them. Being associated with the Moonlight Growth™ range felt like a more honest way to be part of what Diipa and Oleg are building than just writing a cheque.”