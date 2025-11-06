Hyperpure’s Bhiwandi move marks Eternal’s next phase of expansion

Bengaluru: Zomato Hyperpure Pvt Ltd, Eternal Ltd's business-to-business (B2B) restaurant supply arm, has leased around 550,000 sq. ft. near Mumbai to run a warehouse facility.

The space at Bhiwandi, in Thane district, has been leased from Zuijin Developers Pvt Ltd. The lease was registered on 1 November, for a tenure of four years and seven months, as per real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix. Hyperpure will pay a monthly rent of ₹1.71 crore for the space.

The deal signals Eternal's (formerly Zomato) growing operational footprint after its transition into a multi-brand entity. Eternal earns its revenue from four key businesses — Blinkit (quick commerce), food delivery via Zomato, Hyperpure, and live events-focused District.

Hyperpure is the third-largest business for Eternal, after Blinkit and Zomato.

"Zomato Hyperpure’s ₹1.71 crore monthly lease in Bhiwandi reflects a decisive expansion of India’s food supply infrastructure into warehousing hubs. At ₹31 per sq. ft, this deal reinforces how the Thane–Bhiwandi belt has matured into one of the country’s most cost-efficient logistics corridors for e-commerce and food-tech players,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, chief executive, CRE Matrix.

An Eternal spokesperson didn't respond to Mint's queries.

Eternal group companies have been expanding their real estate footprint in the form of office and warehousing spaces.

In May, Eternal leased 84,157 sq. ft. of office space in suburban Mumbai's Andheri (east) for five years, for a monthly rent of ₹1.34 crore. Then, in August, Hyperpure secured a five-year lease for 246,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for a total rent of ₹43.90 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

Eternal has also continued to accelerate the expansion of dark stores for its Blinkit business.

India's warehousing sector is on the cusp of a remarkable transformation, according to a recent report by property advisory JLL India and Miebach Consulting India. As supply chains evolve, the demand for warehouse space is projected to reach around 1.2 billion sq. ft. by 2027 across Grade A, B and C warehouses. Typically, the quality and infrastructure of the facilities determine the grade.

E-commerce, third-party logistics (3PL), and omni-channel retail are emerging as the primary drivers of this warehousing boom, particularly for high-quality Grade A spaces.