5 gripping TV shows and movies of 2025 that you may have missed out on, from Karma to Asura

As 2025 comes to an end, there are lots of TV shows and movies that are being remembered as the highlights of this year’s entertainment bonanza. While shows like Adolescence and Stranger Things have made a big splash, there were other, less prominent, offerings that also impressed viewers and critics.

Here, we take a look at five gripping movies and shows that flew under the radar but are worthy of appreciation by audiences.

Asura As per Tudum by Netflix, this seven-part series is inspired by the novel, Like Asura (Ashura no Gotoku), which was turned into a miniseries in the 1970s as well. It is about four sisters who find out about an affair their father has been having and his children from another relationship. The sisters decide to hide this sordid fact from their mother, but that creates complications in their lives.

Advertisement

Also Read | From skin to immunity, a look at hidden health benefits of Ramphal

Drop This movie, as described by Slash Film, is “the best Hitchcockian thriller since Wes Craven's Red Eye.” Starring Meghann Fahy in the lead role, this movie is about a widowed protagonist who starts dating again but is being threatened by a person who proceeds to take her son and sister hostage.

Karma This South Korean drama starring Lee Hee-joon is about a man who decides to take a big risk in order to repay his debt to a loan shark. However, his actions lead to unintended consequences that involve not just him but five other people. This six-part series is based on a popular webtoon and keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Advertisement

Eddington Joaquin Phoenix stars in this Ari Aster drama that brings into focus how social media and the online world impact the lives of ordinary Americans. Set in a small New Mexico town, the movie centres on Phoenix’s character – an eccentric sheriff who is dealing with people driven to insanity by conspiracy theories.

Left-Handed Girl Revolving around a Chinese family in Taiwan, this movie focuses on the intergenerational dynamic between different members of the family. The grandfather asks his granddaughter not to use her ‘devil’s hand’ and this leads to intense drama. Left-Handed Girl is a gripping narrative into the complex cultural and social dynamics of Taiwan.

FAQs Who plays the leading role in Eddington? Joaquin Phoenix plays the lead role in the movie Eddington.

Advertisement

Which country is the thriller Karma set in? Karma is a South Korean thriller based on a webtoon.