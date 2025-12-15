⁠5 stunning guppy varieties for aquarium: Snow White, Red Cobra, Bumblebee, and more

Guppies enhance the beauty of an aquarium like no other fish. Their colours and movements are true things of fascination for aquarists. From Snow White to Bumblebee, here are five stunning guppies to brighten your fish tank.

Snow White Guppy In the guppy-keeping community, snow white guppies are highly prized due to their remarkable all-white look, which distinguishes them from many other popular strains. Snow white guppies, in contrast to albino guppies, have regular eyes and have undergone selective breeding to have their entire body covered in pure white pigment.

An all-white body, tail, and fins are characteristics of a true Snow White Guppy. However, defective snow white guppies, which may have different colours on some sections of their bodies, are frequently sold at a reduced price by pet store chains.

This strain's distinctive feature is its unadulterated white colour. Certain lines of snow white guppies may have genetic flaws that increase the risk of health difficulties, depending on where you live. However, they are generally regarded as healthy fish.

Red Cobra Guppy The stunning Red Cobra Guppy retains the characteristic cobra pattern while showcasing red, cream, and black hues. Because many red guppy strains exist, some aquarists may prefer alternatives, but the Red Cobra's particular shade can range from dark orange to deep red, providing a wide aesthetic appeal.

Ideally, the fish should display as much red colour and cobra design as possible on its body and tail. Red cobra guppies may experience health problems as a result of inbreeding, just like many other well-known guppy strains. Always get your fish from a reliable supplier to guarantee their quality and health.

Bumblebee Guppy Superior bumblebee guppies thrive in a variety of aquarium configurations. The front of the fish is usually coloured, usually green or iridescent, while the back is pale, yellow, cream, or white.

While low-grade bumblebee guppies may have a more homogeneous color, high-grade guppies typically exhibit a striking contrast between the front and back of their bodies. In general, Bumblebee guppies are among the healthier strains of fancy guppies.

Blue Cobra Guppy Blue cobra guppies have a cobra-like pattern on their bodies and tails. Depending on the strain, their blue colouring can range in intensity from light blue to deep navy. Although harder to find, blue cobra guppies are prized additions to aquariums.

Metal Blue Lace Guppy Metal blue lace guppies resemble cobra guppies in that they typically have a pale body with a spotted, cobra-like pattern, along with a solid blue tail and head.

FAQs How to recognise a Blue Cobra Guppy? Blue cobra guppies have a cobra-like pattern on their blue bodies and tails.