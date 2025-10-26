7 weeks to plan: Choose from 7 fabulous offBeat Christmas and New Years holidays

Who are these people who plan vacations months ahead, you wonder, as you recover from the never ending crazy week at work that has lasted for months - exhilarating though it has been. But when a little ping on your calendar reminds you that your earned holidays must be utilised, you begin to wonder if you can explore something more than New York, London or even Goa which become tourist traps at Christmas, no matter how much of a fairy tale setting both cities become and you hate bumping into the same city folk in a beach shack in Goa (waddling about in ‘Goa’ clothes!). I do admit that New York is irresistible, but there’s something inside that whispers, ‘Explore!’

The Magic of Hoi An, Vietnam Savour pho once and you will become a fan for life. And that’s just the beginning of your journey to Ho Chi Minh city. But a forty minute bus ride will take you to one of the most stunning getaways, a UNESCO heritage town of Hoi An. Once a trading port, today you can just relax on the beach drinking rice wine and eating dumplings. The Japanese pagoda bridge makes for enviable Instagram posts, and the weather will be stupendous. The only adventure needed will be choosing between egg coffee, yogurt coffee and salted coffee…

Ho Chi Minh

And yes, if you like mad music filled revellery, then bring in the new years in the street party in Ho Chi Minh city…

Stars in Caves, New Zealand Waitomo caves are such a visual delight, you will literally be gobsmacked as you climb down into the caves (or take a boat ride), tens of thousands of glow worms will make your holiday unforgettable. Forget the vastness of Han Song Doong in Vietnam, these glowworm caves are a matchless visual delight.

New Zealand

Although New Zealand deserves its own extensive listicle, I will be doing fans of LOTR injustice if I don’t recommend a trip to Hobbiton and other places where the movies were shot. As this generation is wont to say, ‘Mind will be blown’.

Angkor Wat, Cambodia Put on your best walking shoes and walk to the most extensive, most ridiculously photographic ruins of Hindu-Buddhist temple complex that has been deemed a UNESCO heritage site. Angkor Wat is like a mini city by itself. You will be amazed at how it managed to remain hidden from its war riddled history. Cambodia is so beautiful, you will be torn between just doing nothing by the Siem Riep river, eating great food, or mustering courage to see mankind’s cruelty documented in Tuol Sleng.

Alice Springs, Australia This continent has so much to give, you will need more than just one trip. Sure cricket buffs will want a pilgrimage to the different stadia, and food show nuts will go on their own trip trying out Masterchef foods. Others will brave crowds on Bondi beach. But that you can do at any other time… Head to Alice Springs and watch the stars under the most mystical Uluru - that mountain guardian of not just the Anangu, but for all aborigines. This UNESCO site will bring so much calm, plus seeing the Southern Cross and other stars in the sky not really visible in the Northern hemisphere is unforgettable!

Tasmania, Tasmania! Since we are down under, how can you forget the tiny on the map but huge in reality island of Tasmania. Remember those comics about the Tasmanian Devil you read as a child, and then forgot about it as a grown up? Well, this island of mountains is so beautiful, you will want to just go walkabout in the mountains, wonder where Ricky Ponting lived, if you will bump into Hannah Gadsby in Hobart… But if you are like me, you’d be happiest enjoying local yet internationally acclaimed wines and watching the night sky sitting by the aptly named Wineglass Bay…

Caribbean Odyssey, Trinidad Island The twin island country of Trindad and Tobago will make you ask for doubles everywhere. Yes, the waters are bluer than blue, and the sands on the beach are amazing, but the heavenly smells of food that may be Indian but isn’t, maybe Chinese but isn’t, Creole but very different from African food will distract you. If you claim to know your Punjabi chhole and puri, try the doubles. You will end up asking for more! And the music, oh the music will help you find the rhythm which was buried under excel sheets!

Canary Islands beckon! Thank goodness no Bollywood art director has discovered Majorca or Tenerife, or these beautiful Spanish islands would be infested with mad tourists. Tenerife has one of the coolest carnivals during Lent (Mar-April) but these volcanic islands will make you sigh into your wine as you do nothing by the beach. You can walk up and down the mountains or go bicycling (discover a language just whistled), but it’s a holiday you will never forget. And yes, you might just discover Sindhi food…

It’s no longer cool to watch the crystal ball drop in New York, or watch fireworks by the Sydney Opera House because by now you’ve done it all! Hope you will add these fabulous getaways to your list and discover our beautiful world!

(About Manisha Lakhe: Manisha has been a writer for as long as she can remember. About movies, shows, travel, money lessons, and more. An advertising writer, she has used words to persuade people to buy everything from Maggi noodles to hotel stays, from buying Microsoft software (before they were bundled in your PC) to choosing banking products and even insurance. She is a published author and poet and has spent the last few years teaching communication theory and writing for cinema. And yes, she will experiment with food and look down on people who don’t know their pinot from riesling.)