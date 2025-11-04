A Thousand Years singer Christina Perri files for divorce from Paul Costabile, cites irreconcilable differences

Christina Perri has ended her marriage to TV host Paul Costabile. The A Thousand Years singer filed for divorce this week, bringing their seven-year relationship to a close.

TMZ reported that Christina Perri, 39, filed court documents on Monday, 3 November, at the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split. The documents list 3 November as the official date they went their separate ways.

Christina Perri files for divorce after seven years of marriage Christina Perri and Paul Costabile tied the knot in December 2017, nearly four years after they first met. The divorce came just weeks ahead of what would have been their eighth wedding anniversary, per TMZ.

The couple shares two daughters - 7-year-old Carmella and 3-year-old Pixie - and Perri is seeking joint legal and physical custody. She also requested that the court terminate the ability to award spousal support to Costabile. The filing further states that the couple had a prenuptial agreement in place, which may simplify financial settlements.

Inside Christina Perri and Paul Costabile’s seven-year marriage Over the years, Christina Perri and Paul Costabile never hid how much they adored each other. When they finally tied the knot, he marked the moment online - a long, emotional Instagram post where he called her his “dream girl” and “best friend.”

In that same post, Costabile talked about the baby they were expecting and thanked “God for the gift of her, our relationship, our bambino on the way, and our family’s love.”

Christina Perri - the voice behind A Thousand Years from The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - has long been open about her personal life. She’s spoken publicly about losing a child in 2020, about grief, and about learning how to be a mom while trying to keep her music career steady. That honesty has often made her fans feel close to her, beyond the love songs.

What’s next for the ‘A Thousand Years’ singer Court filings point to an amicable split. Christina Perri asked for joint custody of their two girls and made it clear she doesn’t want spousal support involved.

The filing draws a quiet line under seven years of marriage - a personal change for Perri, who continues to balance family life with a busy music career. Neither she nor Costabile has commented publicly on the separation.

FAQs Why did Christina Perri and Paul Costabile split? Court documents cite “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their divorce.

When did C Perri file for divorce? Christina Perri filed for divorce on 3 November 2025, at the Superior Court of California, Los Angeles.

Do Christina Perri and Paul Costabile have children? Yes, they share two daughters - Carmella, 7, and Pixie, 3.

