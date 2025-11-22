After a stellar season, gardeners eye fresh strawberry beds now for bigger harvests in 2026

This year leaned in favour of strawberries. Even the tired old patches – the ones that usually provide a handful of small berries and then give up – suddenly came to life once that bright spring sun kicked in. According to The Guardian, strawberry plants usually stay productive for three to four years before they slow down. When they reach that stage, it is best to refresh the whole bed.

You can bring in new plants if you are worried about disease, or you can lift and replant the runners that your own plants have been sending out.

Why you should move your strawberry bed As per The Guardian report, strawberries should not keep growing in the same spot forever. Soil that has held strawberries for years can develop problems, including something called replant disease, which makes new plants struggle from day one. Giving them a fresh patch of soil really helps. Try to pick a sunny area, or at least somewhere that is not dark and gloomy. Mix in plenty of compost so the ground feels loose and fertile.

How to pick and plant the next batch? Look for the strongest runners. Follow those long, rope-like stems to where they touch the soil and form a small bunch of new leaves. That is your new plant. Gently dig it out with a fork and move it to the new bed. If you are not ready to plant them out in the garden, you can pot them up in containers filled with compost. They settle well in pots, and the fruit stays cleaner because it is not sitting on wet soil.

Choose only the healthiest runners. Anything with damaged leaves, odd shapes or black spots is not worth keeping. The report states that strawberries are fairly tough in winter. It is mainly the flowers and fruit that can’t handle the cold, so planting in November is fine if you live in a milder area like the south of England. But if your soil is frozen solid, it is better to wait for early spring.