Ajanta, Hampi, Konark & more: UNESCO heritage sites that will make your next holiday truly incredible!

UNESCO is doing a great service to those of us who believe in preserving our heritage. And these holiday recommendations are so eminently doable, you will create unforgettable memories.

Architectural Marvel: Ajanta And Ellora Caves Mumbai seems to be in a permanent state of construction, but when you hit the Bal Thakarey Mahamarg that takes you to Sambhajinagar (previously known as Aurangabad), you will have a fatigue-free journey on a butter-smooth highway (too few rest areas, but I’m not complaining).

Whoever clubbed Ajanta and Ellora together probably was not driving their own vehicle, because the two cave complexes are over a hundred kilometres apart. However, you have packed your walking shoes and sunscreen and do hire a proper guide who will explain everything from the Mahanirvana sculpture of the Buddha in Ajanta Cave 26 to the different Jataka tales, tell you how Lapis used in paintings was procured, point out the dark princess getting dressed in Cave 17 and shine a light on her still stunning pearl necklace.

The details of the magnificent Kailasa temple will stay with you long after you have added more selfies with Shiva to your phone.

Stay hydrated as you walk up and down the cave complex, then return to the city to try the fabulous Nan Qualia, a dish once fed to the forever hungry Mughal army.

Since you are in the general vicinity of Sambhajinagar, drive out to Lonar Lake and experience how the ancient meteor that crashed into Earth created this mysterious saltwater lake, a unique geographical anomaly. Sure, we have a mythical demon story about Lavanasura (salt monster?!) to make the journey magical.

Ellora caves

A Kingdom in Stone: Hampi Imagine a skillset so amazing that every pillar of this stone-carved dance hall vibrates to a musical note! Imagine a gigantic Ganesha carved out of a single stone, still standing after weeks of assault by an enemy army! History is cruel, but the city of stone left behind speaks of an amazing civilisation.

When the beaches of Goa feel tired and dull, or should you want to get away from the perpetual traffic in Bengaluru, then get away through the winding roads (surprisingly well-maintained) to reach Hampi. Your history books called it the Vijaynagar kingdom, mythology called it Kishkindha, the birthplace of Hanuman, and the fifty-rupee note in your wallet celebrates the architecture of the chariot of the Sun.

The auto rickshaw chaps are so much better than the local guides (a veritable mafia they are!), and the museum just outside this fabulous city will make you wonder why invaders always destroy cities. By the way, the Virupaksha Temple, one of the oldest Shiva temples, stands in quiet grandeur. Early in the morning, elderly aunties serve delicious ten-rupee idlis and chutney you'll absolutely love. After you've done walking, climb up the gigantic rock mountain and watch the sunset over Hampi.

Hampi

Worship the Sun: Konark Temple Could your eyes ever take in the beauty of a temple dedicated to the Sun? There is so much intricate carving that it would take you weeks to actually marvel at the elephants, figurines of people doing everyday things, dancing girls, kinnars with human bodies and creature bodies, and yes, Kamasutra figurines too, along with gods and their avatars and yes, two gigantic lions overpowering elephants at the entrance that overpower humans. The entrance itself tells a vivid metaphor of karma and greed!

There are 24 wheels - two for every month of the year, with each wheel (representing time) having eight spokes that are the 8 ‘prahar’ of the day (prahar is about three hours each). Each wheel has sculptures of what one is supposed to do during that time. One very patriarchal wheel defines what a woman should do during the day!

The temple's design resembles the Sun’s chariot, which has seven horses, each representing a day of the week. The Weather has done a number on the temple, and seeing the extent of erosion will break your heart. So thank goodness for conservationists who are doing their best to preserve this beautiful temple complex. Imagine 1,200 people created this temple complex by working for 12 long years.

Don’t forget to take in the sound and light show that explains the history and architecture of the temple complex, and try out the chhena jhili!

Konark Temple

Jaw-Droppingly Magnificent: The Hoysala Temples A chain made of stone, like a lion’s mane and jewelled frieze on hollow pillars, that is so polished, you begin to wonder if they had drill machines a thousand years ago! A pillar made from a single stone that could rotate! A Mohini column that has jewels and a crown so hollow magic happens when you shine your torch on her crown. I thought her hair was real.

Please take someone along who will tell you to close your mouth because you are staring at everything. The stone chain on Narasimha will make you gape, as will the rest of the profusion of carvings.

The emblem of the Hoysala kings - the boy Sala killing a lion with his bare hands! The stone carvers were not just artists; they were engineers, scientists, mathematicians, as well as geniuses. How else do you explain the wonders that are these three temples? Even the jewellery worn by the two Nandi bulls is something women today would die for. Stunning! Temples made of stone so polished you can flick your finger on what looks like a pile of fine discs and hear a metallic twang! The Jain temples, part of this complex, are equally stunning.

Three temples at Belur, Halebid (historically known as Dwarasamudra), and Somanathapura in Karnataka are so incredible that you have to see them to believe they are ancient. And if these were indeed medieval, and our civilisation remained isolated from the rest of the world, how do we explain deities holding what looks like corn? And are there astronauts carved in the frieze? And people looking at stars through telescopes?

Hoysala temples of Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as World Heritage sites.

The First Garden Tomb: Humayun’s Tomb Located in the heart of Delhi, opposite the Nizamuddin Dargah, is the beautiful example of Mughal architecture. After Humayun's death, his wife commissioned the tomb, and he was buried in the garden premises of Isa Khan’s tomb. Octagonal in shape, you would be best advised to soak in the early morning sun amid those morning walkers who will not disturb the peace of the beautiful gardens.

Now lovingly restored, do go through the exhibition and museum before you see the architectural marvel of the emperor’s resting place. At first glance, you think you have come to the Taj Mahal, but the red sandstone has a beauty that rivals that of the Taj. Of course, after you visited Bibi Ka Maqbara in Sambhajinagar, you were disappointed at the awful state the tomb was in, so this seems spectacular, and the formal gardens will remind you of how glorious it may have been once! The stone frieze and the eight-sided chambers are a depiction of paradise. If only we could get rid of pigeons!

Humayun's Tomb

It would be so easy to say that I missed the Taj Mahal or the forts in Rajasthan, but hey, let tourists do that, you ought to get off the well-trodden paths and do something different, eh?