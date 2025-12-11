Albert Einstein’s life-changing quotes on God, science, nationalism, religion and more

Albert Einstein was one of the greatest minds of the 20th century. He developed the theory of relativity and formulated the world’s most famous equation: E = mc². Einstein had a deep philosophical approach to life and delivered some memorable quotes of modern times.

Here are seven life-changing quotes from the world-famous theoretical physicist.

Seven life-changing quotes from Albert Einstein “God is subtle, but he is not malicious.”

“I, at any rate, am convinced that He [God] is not playing at dice.”

“Imagination is more important than knowledge.”

“Nationalism is an infantile disease. It is the measles of mankind.”

“Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.”

“The whole of science is nothing more than a refinement of everyday thinking.”

“The eternal mystery of the world is its comprehensibility.”

About Albert Einstein Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist. He received recognition for developing the theory of relativity. He received the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics for his contributions to theoretical physics and his discovery of the photoelectric effect.

His parents were concerned that he might have a learning handicap when he was very small because he took a long time to learn to speak. His father brought him a compass when he was five years old and ill in bed. This spurred his lifelong interest in electromagnetism. It dawned on him that something deeply hidden had to be behind things.

At age five, Einstein attended Munich's St. Peter's Catholic elementary school. He was sent to the Luitpold Gymnasium when he was eight years old, where he attended advanced primary and then secondary school.

In addition to his many accolades, Einstein was given the 1921 Nobel Prize in Physics in 1922. A few months after his passing, in 1955, the synthetic chemical element Einsteinium was named after him.

FAQs When did Albert Einstein receive the Nobel Prize? Albert Einstein received the Nobel Prize in 1922.

When did Albert Einstein publish his theory of relativity? Einstein published his special theory of relativity in 1905 and his general theory of relativity in 1915.

When did Albert Einstein die? Albert Einstein died on 18 April 1955.