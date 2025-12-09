American neuroscientist shares simple weight loss diet that can help you shed '9 to 27 kg'

People can find multiple 'weight loss' diet plans on the internet, with experts highlighting several techniques through which you can shed a few kilos from your body. Recently, a clip of American neuroscientist Andrew Huberman discussing a simple fat-loss diet has gained significant attention on social media. The short video is from a July 2024 podcast on The Nine Club's YouTube channel.

How it works Under Huberman's weight-loss formula, an individual can eat meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and vegetables. "You are not going to eat bread, pasta, rice, tortillas.. anything else, if it is not in that short list. Water, coffee or tea are fine," he said.

Huberman said that when people who have been eating a lot of processed foods as well as excess carbohydrates and fats together, switch to the recommended diet, then they "lose a lot of fat very, very quickly." Also, he highlights that the diet requires people to stop drinking alcohol and milk as well.

Why this works? Huberman, famous for the Huberman Lab podcast on YouTube, has emphasized understanding the importance of science behind weight loss that requires individuals to do way more than just cutting down on calories. He said that this happens mostly "because they bring their caloric intake below what they need each day in terms of their activity, a caloric deficit it is called.”

Huberman said that protein is "very satiating," adding that when you take one bite of "pasta or bread, and all of a sudden, you are hungry for more of that." This is how carbohydrates impact the appetite of an individual. "I am not demonizing carbohydrates, this is not a ketogenic diet. But what you find is that people lose 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in the first week. Some of that is water weight, but that gets them headed in the right direction. And then, of course, they should also walk if they cannot do cardiovascular exercises, like running or biking," he said.