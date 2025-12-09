Anthony Hopkins’ sharpest, funniest and most honest quotes to lift your day and clear your mind

Few actors carry the mix of gravitas and versatility that two-time Academy Award-winning actor Anthony Hopkins does. At 87, he is as quick with a philosophical one-liner as he is with the kind of dark humour only he can deliver with a straight face. Anthony Hopkins’ interviews and memoirs are full of small, sharp truths - some gentle, some cutting, all unmistakably his. If your mind feels crowded, or the day feels too heavy, his words have a way of snapping you back to something simpler, clearer, realer.

Here are 10 quotes by the legendary actor that might help you declutter your mind: 1. “We are dying from overthinking. We are slowly killing ourselves by thinking about everything. Think. Think. Think. You can never trust the human mind anyway. It's a death trap.”

2. “My philosophy is: It’s none of my business what people say of me and think of me. I am what I am, and I do what I do. I expect nothing and accept everything. And it makes life so much easier.”

3. “Today is the tomorrow I was worried about yesterday.”

4. “People don't always tell you what they are thinking. They just see to it that you don't advance in life. ”

5. “It will be the kiss by which all others in your life will be judged... and found wanting.”

6.“You look closely enough, you'll find that everything has a weak spot where it can break, sooner or later.”

8. “I'm very much a loner. I don't like long relationships with people, and I always keep people at a distance."

9. “Evolution forged the entirety of sentient life on this planet using only one tool, the mistake.”

10. “Picasso took his young girlfriend Françoise Gilot, a great author and artist in her own right, to a hovel in Montmartre to visit an old woman who lay dying in her dank apartment. Her body was decaying. Her teeth had fallen out. Picasso gave her a kiss and some money. As they left, Gilot said, “Why did you introduce me to that woman?” He said, “In 1901, my friend the Spanish poet Carles Casagemas committed suicide over her beauty.”

Across roles, decades and reinventions, Hopkins speaks the way he acts - plainly, fearlessly, without apology.

