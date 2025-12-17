Aquarium decorations to avoid: 7 common items that can harm fish and disrupt water quality

Decorating a home aquarium is often an exciting process. From rinsing the gravel and placing new filters, attention then turns to the finishing touches - caves, ornaments, and other decorations that turn a glass box into an underwater scene.

But appearances can be misleading. Some decorations that look harmless can quietly damage water quality, injure fish, or introduce toxins over time. By the time symptoms are visible, the source is often overlooked. Below are seven decorations you should avoid keeping in your fish tanks, as per Bunko Pet, along with the reasons they pose risks.

Painted ornaments with unsealed coatings Painted figures not designed for aquarium use can shed pigment once submerged. As paint wears away, flakes may enter filters, or fish might ingest it. Over time, these chemicals in the coating can leach into the water, increasing its toxicity. Only consider decorations clearly marked as aquarium-safe.

Metal decor that is not made for aquariums Metal objects corrode quickly underwater. Iron, aluminium, and especially copper release ions that disrupt fish health. Copper is particularly dangerous, often proving fatal even at low levels.

Also Read | Snow White to Bumblebee: 5 stunning Guppy varieties for aquariums

Decorative plastics without safety labeling Low-quality plastics can break down slowly when submerged for long periods. Chemical leaching from plastics may not only irritate the fish gills but also harm beneficial bacteria and destabilize water parameters. Use only aquarium-grade, BPA-free plastics that are designed to withstand constant exposure.

Seashells, coral, and limestone pieces Natural shells and coral fragments can alter water chemistry. They raise pH and hardness, sometimes sharply. Fish adapted to soft or neutral water may become stressed or sick because of this. These materials are only suitable for tanks requiring alkaline conditions.

Sharp rocks or rough artificial caves Jagged edges pose a physical risk. Torn fins and scraped scales leave fish vulnerable to infection, including fin rot. Smooth stones and purpose-built aquarium caves reduce injury risk.

Untreated driftwood or backyard branches Wood collected outdoors often carries parasites, fungi, or pesticide residue. It may also rot unpredictably, clouding water and lowering its oxygen levels. Only pre-treated, aquarium-grade driftwood should be used.

Resin decorations of unknown origin Resin can be safe, but quality varies widely. Poorly made pieces may crack, soften, or release toxins over time. Some also float unexpectedly, disrupting tank layout and stressing fish.

Aquarium decorations should support the environment for the fish in it. Choosing proven, tank-safe materials protects water stability - and the fish that depend on it.

FAQs Why are some aquarium decorations unsafe for fish? Certain aquarium decorations can release chemicals, alter water chemistry, or cause physical injuries to fish.

Can painted aquarium decorations harm fish? Yes, if paint is unsealed or not aquarium-safe, it may chip and release toxic substances into the water.

Are seashells safe to put in a fish tank? Seashells can raise pH levels and water hardness, making them unsuitable for many freshwater fish species.