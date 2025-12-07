Are morning workouts more effective than evening ones? Tamannaah Bhatia’s trainer explains ideal time for exercise

Is there an ideal time for workouts? Many fitness enthusiasts believe that morning workouts are more effective than evening workouts. Fitness coach Siddhartha Singh, who trained actor Tamannaah Bhatia, recently opened up about the best time for workouts on his Instagram handle.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s coach on the best time to work out In a video on November 20, Tamannaah Bhatia’s personal trainer, Siddhartha Singh, said there is no ideal time for workouts. He explained that the most important thing is to follow a routine and do your exercises.

“It does not matter. Just because you’ve read somewhere, or heard someone saying that morning workouts are better,” Singh said in a video on Instagram.

“Maybe one day you will skip your morning workout. And you don’t work out in the evening [either]. That is just pulling you back on your fitness journey,” he added.

Siddhartha says people should “work out whenever you can”. He added that they should “get into the gym at least three to four days a week, and get your workouts done” without fail.

“It does not matter whether you work out in the morning or evening. Just get things done first, then worry about these small things,” Siddhartha elaborated.

Other gym myths you should ignore Siddhartha Singh says another misconception is that you must sweat during workouts to lose fat. “It does not matter how much you sweat,” says Singh. It is the “amount of work you do in the gym” that counts, he adds. He says it is crucial that you change the type of workouts you are doing every week to see results.

“Either increase reps or sets to actually see results,” he adds. “Toning up happens when fat goes down, and muscle goes up,” Singh concludes.

Exercise improves your mood. People who frequently exercise, even for brief periods of time, report feeling happier than those who don't, according to research.

Additionally, exercise lowers cortisol levels, a stress hormone that enhances mood. You may set yourself up for a good, productive day by waking up feeling upbeat and less prone to worry, as per health.com. Additionally, workouts improve sleep quality and lower blood pressure.