Are you a hidden genius? Long pauses to self-talk — here are 6 unusual habits most intelligent people share

Legitimate geniuses frequently exhibit strange behaviors that are misinterpreted or denigrated by others. Even though they seem peculiar, these behaviors are a direct outcome of how their highly developed brains work, which adds to their extensive knowledge and inventiveness. Here is a look at a few habits that true geniuses have, per Your Tango.

Staying up late at night A true genius will usually stay up late a lot. Being a night owl allows them to be more creative and productive in a distraction-free, peaceful setting.

According to an Imperial College London study, those who are busier in the evening typically perform better on cognitive tests than people who are more productive in the morning.

Engage in self-talk A genius is inclined to talk to themselves frequently. They can express their ideas and any problems they are attempting to resolve by talking to themselves.

Self-talk is associated with higher mental functions, including reasoning, problem-solving, planning and plan execution, attention, and motivation, according to a research paper published by the National Library of Medicine.

Long pauses during conversations When conversing with someone, genuine geniuses usually take unusually extended pauses before speaking. This indicates that their cognitive pace is high. During long pauses, they search for the most accurate answer to what has been stated to them. The pauses help them think carefully about the discussion and absorb all the information required for a fitting response.

Not afraid to ask questions Legitimate geniuses are usually highly curious about everything and have a strong need for intellectual stimulation. They start to doubt everything as a result. Despite their extensive expertise, they do not hesitate to ask even the most basic enquiries.

Enjoy me time Geniuses use seclusion to be productive, increase their intellectual stimulation, and take a mental vacation from social stress. Intelligent people are deep thinkers who enjoy spending a lot of time contemplating. They use their alone time to reflect on themselves and gain a deeper grasp of who they are.

Prioritize upskilling A true genius will spend their time acquiring new abilities and growing in unique and worthwhile ways. They possess a strong sense of self-identity and are not hesitant to take risks.

