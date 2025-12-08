As IndiGo faces a week of disruptions, viral video of crew comforting toddler strikes a warm note

IndiGo has spent the past week trying to stabilise operations, with hundreds of delays and cancellations leaving airports packed and tempers stretched thin. In the middle of all that noise, a short video shot by a passenger managed to cut through the frustration and gained significant attention on social media. It features a sweet moment that people online could not help but latch onto.

The clip was posted on Instagram by Rashmi Trivedi, who said she and her toddler were stuck waiting during yet another delay. Instead of spiralling like most tired parents would, she caught something gentler happening a few feet away.

Crew plays with passenger's toddler on the airport In the video, IndiGo flight attendants are holding a little boy, chatting with him, making him laugh, and generally keeping him entertained as the minutes stretch on. Rashmi’s caption read, “Flights got cancelled, delayed what not. But the staff have always been great hosts.”

A text overlay in the clip reads, “Flight got delayed, meanwhile my little one is enjoying with staff,” which gives the scene its quiet punch - the kind of soft, human moment that feels rare at an airport during a meltdown.

“I have always travelled in Indigo, and during this time, a lot of people have suffered. However, finding joy in little things matters the most,” read the caption of the post.

Comments started trickling in. “This is so cute,” one person wrote. Another added, “This is so heartwarming.”

Someone else joined in and wrote, “I appreciate the crew for this gesture.”

IndiGo’s crisis IndiGo has been experiencing significant disruptions as it recalibrates its schedules under new crew rostering rules - a shift that has triggered more than a thousand cancellations and delays in the last few days. Travellers have dealt with long queues, fraying patience and a sense of uncertainty.

The airline issued a statement saying its teams are “working around the clock to ease customer discomfort and ensure operations stabilise as quickly as possible”.

As per their latest update, they said, "Board has been meeting regularly since the crisis began. A Board constituted Crisis Management Group (CMG) was set up at the Board’s first meeting on 4th December. CMG meets every day to closely monitor all matters relating to present situation."

