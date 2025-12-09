Bandana Girl donates earnings from viral video to NGO for autism: ‘Trying to organise a fundraiser’

The viral Bandana Girl, who gained over 112 million views from her 2-second makeup video on X, has donated most of her payout from the post to a Chennai-based NGO. In a social media post, the girl revealed she donated a certain amount to a trust for individuals with autism.

Bandana Girl donates X earnings to NGO The Bandana Girl, whose real name is Priyanga, announced on X, formerly Twitter, that she made a five-figure donation to the Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai.

“Interacting with this for the last time to say that I donated most of my payout to Swabhimaan Trust in Chennai, a trust for adolescents and young adults with autism,” she wrote.

“I’ve worked with them for my graduation project, and they’re doing great work to make different therapies accessible to neurodivergent people,” she added.

In a follow-up post, Priyanga said she was “trying to organise a fundraiser for them”. She promised to keep her followers updated.

Bandana Girl on autism While several users lauded Priyanga’s initiative, a person asked her if autism is curable. “Hello, autism is not something that can be or should be cured!” Priyanga politely responded. She bemoaned the fact that there was still “a lot of stigma around autism and a lack of awareness”.

“To put it in layman's terms, autism doesn’t make you less capable or less intelligent. It just makes your brain function a little differently from neurotypical individuals,” Priyanga explained.

She added that most times, “all an autistic person needs to flourish is a conducive environment” and understanding people.

Priyanga highlighted that the Chennai-based Swabhimaan Trust helps autistic individuals learn various vocational skills and coping mechanisms to navigate the world more effectively.

“Their goal is to help autistic individuals be more independent while using their unique talents or skills in productive ways,” she concluded.

Priyanga went viral on X as "Bandana Girl" after she uploaded a video of herself in an autorickshaw on the platform on 2 November. She wore a white top, silver earrings, makeup and a bandana around her head in the video. "Makeup ate today,” Priyanga captioned the post.

