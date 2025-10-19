Ben Stiller reflects on fatherhood, relationship with kids Ella and Quinlin in new documentary; here's what he said

Ben Stiller’s latest project, Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost sees the actor reflect on his upbringing and his own experience as a father. His children, Ella Stiller, 23, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 20, also appeared in the documentary to share their thoughts about growing up with a famous parent who was often away for work. Quinlin admitted that his father’s busy career frequently overshadowed family time, saying that when Stiller was stressed or distracted, it “put a damper on the fun part of being on vacation.”

Ella Stiller also recalled rarely seeing her father during her early years, as reported by Entertainment Weekly. Hearing that, the Night at the Museum actor said, was difficult because he had believed he was giving his children a better childhood than his own. He explained that he would often fly home between shoots and plan family activities, but now realizes his efforts did not replace being consistently present.

Ben Stiller reflects on his parenting In the film and in recent interviews, Stiller admitted he may have messed up more than his parents, comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. He acknowledged that being a father was not always at the top of his priorities, despite his best intentions.

“My son tells me that being a dad might not have been at the top of my list,” Stiller told The Times. The actor explained that his demanding schedule often blurred the line between work and family, leaving emotional gaps he did not see until much later. “I probably f***ed up more with my kids than my parents did with us,” he admitted.

After his split from wife Christine Taylor in 2017 and their reconciliation during the pandemic, Stiller realized how his choices affected his family. “Like any parent, I remember things that weren’t happy about my childhood and go, ‘I’ll do better,’ and then I realised it was impossible to avoid making the mistakes they made,” he reflected in The Times. Today, he says he is focused less on perfection and more on presence.

Finding balance and healing Today, Stiller describes his relationship with Ella and Quinlin as “strong but complicated.”

He recognized that emotional presence is more meaningful than professional success, and that rebuilding bonds requires effort and humility. “I just felt out of balance and unhappy and kind of disconnected from my family, from my kids, and just kind of a little bit lost,” the Zoolander star told the New York Post, recalling the years when his career dominated his life.

The actor says that honest conversations with his children have been the foundation of healing. “They were very clear with me about what I got wrong. And I really appreciated that,” he told People in an exclusive interview, adding that their honesty helped him see his blind spots.

Now, family time includes shared projects, events, and simple routines that strengthen their connection. Stiller notes that he is learning to listen more, saying, “The bonds you form with your kids when they’re young are so important," he said as per Entertainment Weekly.

FAQs What is Ben Stiller’s new documentary about? Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost explores his parents’ legacy and his own reflections on fatherhood.

Who are Ben Stiller’s children? Ella Stiller, 23, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 20, are his children with actress Christine Taylor.