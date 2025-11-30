Best food items for healthy eyesight: Top nutrient-rich foods that protect your eyes from damage

Eyes are one of the most essential organs in our body since they allow us to experience the world in vivid detail and colour. Taking care of our eyes becomes more crucial as we age. Here are some foods that will help you maintain healthy eyesight, as per Dr. T. Senthil Kumar of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital.

Carrots Carrots, which are rich in beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A, are essential for the preservation of healthy eyesight. Strong antioxidant beta-carotene aids in the production of rhodopsin, an eye protein that improves low-light vision.

In addition, vitamin A lowers the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and protects against dry eyes. Carrots are a must-have in your daily diet because they are one of the most important nutrients for eye health.

Spinach Lutein and zeaxanthin, two types of antioxidants that help filter damaging blue light and lower the incidence of cataracts and AMD, are among the many eye-nourishing elements found in spinach. These antioxidants shield the eyes from UV radiation and oxidative stress by acting as internal sunglasses.

Additionally, spinach contains a lot of vitamin C, which helps keep the blood vessels in the eyes healthy and encourages the cornea to produce collagen.

Salmon Omega-3 fatty acids, found in abundance in oily fish like salmon, sardines, and mackerel, are crucial for the development and maintenance of the retina. Omega-3 fatty acids can lessen dry eye syndrome symptoms by supporting the tear glands and reducing inflammation.

According to studies, omega-3 fatty acids may even reduce the incidence of glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration, two of the main causes of visual loss in older persons. Salmon, which is high in vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, can also support general eye health and help maintain ideal eye pressure.

Blueberries Strong antioxidants found in blueberries, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, shield the eyes from oxidative damage brought on by free radicals. Anthocyanins, a kind of flavonoid found in blueberries, may help lower the risk of retinal damage and cataract development.

Additionally, by shielding the blood vessels in the eyes, these antioxidants enhance circulation and the retina's ability to receive nutrients. Consuming blueberries regularly can help prevent age-related vision loss, enhance night vision, and encourage healthy blood flow to the eyes.

Avocados Avocados, which are high in good monounsaturated fats, aid in the absorption of fat-soluble elements that are essential for eye health, such as lutein and zeaxanthin. Additionally, these good fats aid in the synthesis of vital antioxidants that keep the eyes healthy and shielded from UV rays.

FAQs What vitamin is found in carrots? Beta-carotene, a form of vitamin A, is found in carrots.

How do Omega-3 fatty acids help our eyes? Omega-3 fatty acids can lessen dry eye syndrome symptoms.