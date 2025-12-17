Beyond the goldfish: Six neon-bright freshwater fish for your aquarium, from cardinal tetra to betta

If you want a colourful fish tank in your house, there are a lot of fish species to choose from. These fish would not only draw the attention of any visitor to the fish tank but would also liven up your daily life.

Here is a list of six neon-bright freshwater fish species that you can opt for when trying to build a colourful aquarium in your house.

Neon Tetra These colourful fish are native to South America and have an attractive bright red and blue-green colour. The reason these fish are great as pets is that they are peaceful and compatible with other fish in a tank. Just make sure your fish tank has enough lighting to make the colours of this species properly visible.

Advertisement

Cardinal Tetra People can confuse the cardinal tetra with the neon tetra. The difference between the two can be gauged by looking at the red stripe on the bodies of these fish. The neon tetra’s stripe only covers half of its body length, while the cardinal tetra’s red stripe runs the full length of the body. The cardinal tetra will glow even without lighting in the fish tank. Have them in good numbers in your tank, as they can be a bit shy in smaller numbers.

Also Read | Vecna looms as Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 2 sparks fan debates

Discus Called the ‘King of the Aquarium’, these freshwater fish come in a variety of colours and patterns. These fish require warmer temperatures. They can also take up space by growing to a reasonable length. So, make sure your fish tank is big enough and has the water temperature at the right levels.

Advertisement

Betta Fish Betta fish is among the most popular fish species for fish tank owners. It comes in a very wide variety of colours. However, these fish can be somewhat aggressive. Hence, it is necessary to have plenty of plants and other objects to prevent them from getting into confrontation. They also tend to breathe in air from the surface, making them uniquely charming.

Golden Wonder Killifish While killifish can be very aggressive and have a relatively short lifespan, the golden wonder killifish is a popular choice among fish tank owners for a variety of reasons. They are easy to rear, have a lifespan of around three years, and can survive in a variety of conditions. Their bright yellow colour is eye-catching and will lighten up your fish tank.

Advertisement

Also Read | Snow White to Bumblebee: 5 stunning Guppy varieties for aquariums

Cherry Barb This barb fish grows to around two inches and is a relatively peaceful species. It can be compatible with other types of fish and is easy to handle. The cherry barb’s colour is attractive, and it can survive in a wide range of temperatures, pH levels and water texture. This is a true delight to have in your fish tank.

FAQs Which fish species is called the ‘King of the Aquarium’? Discus is known as the ‘King of the Aquarium’ due to its bright colours.

What is the color of the golden wonder killifish? This species of fish has a bright yellow colour.

Can neon tetras be kept with other fish species in a tank? Yes, the neon tetra is compatible with other fish species.