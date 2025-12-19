Bharti Singh welcomes second child: All about her post-pregnancy lifestyle and struggle with increased sugar level

Comedian Bharti Singh gave birth to a baby boy on Friday, 19 December. This is the second child of Bharti, who is married to Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple were blessed with their first child, a son named Lakshya, in April 2022.

Media reports suggest that Bharti went into labor while she was busy shooting for Laughter Chefs season 3. She was immediately rushed to the hospital and delivered a healthy baby boy.

Despite being in the advanced stage of her second pregnancy, Bharti was very much active. She is currently seen in the reality TV show Laughter Chefs’ Season 3.

The couple’s first son, Lakshya, has appeared on television with his parents more than once. Bharti had revealed that she was hoping for a baby girl this time around. But that is unlikely to dull the celebrations.

Bharti, who started her career with The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’s Season 4 in 2008, has spoken candidly about losing weight to ease her maternal journey.

Bharti Singh’s struggles with her health Bharti and Harsh announced that they are expecting their second child while they were on a holiday in Switzerland. The TV star couple also kept fans updated on her health. According to NDTV, she revealed that her sugar levels had spiked, causing much worry.

“My sugars have rapidly increased, especially the fasting sugars; they are usually never so high. I am definitely going to be scolded by the doctor today,” the report quoted Bharti as saying.

“I am confused because I did not eat anything that would trigger my sugars or increase them, nor am I under any stress. I have been extremely particular about my diet,” she added.

Further, it was highlighted that Bharti’s HbA1c was at 4.5, but had risen to 6.7, breaching the diabetes range. This caused her great worry, something that was shared in a vlog. The fact that her husband was away on work in Dubai exacerbated her condition.

Bharti had been diagnosed with borderline diabetes before her first pregnancy too. She has openly talked about how she chose to impose strict curbs on her diet at the time to shed weight and conceive naturally. While the sugar spike during her second pregnancy may have caused some stress, things seem to have gone well overall with both the new baby and his mother reported to be doing fine.

FAQs Who is Bharti Singh’s husband? Bharti Singh’s husband is Haarsh Limbachiyaa, a TV host and presenter.

When did Bharti and Haarsh get married? The couple tied the knot in December 2017.