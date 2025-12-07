Big Boss 19: Is Gaurav Khanna the winner? Here's the truth behind viral screenshot

Fans and followers of the hit reality show Bigg Boss 19 were left puzzled when a screenshot of a Wikipedia page started doing the rounds on social media. In the image, the name of the winner of Season 19 was already declared, even while the voting process was still underway.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss Season 19 will air on Colors TV and JioHotstar on December 7, at 9 PM. However, as India Today reported, the screenshot was being shared online with over 24 hours to go before the announcement of the winner.

Bigg Boss 19 winner leaked in advance? Some fans wondered if the name of the winner had been leaked in advance, or if voting had been stopped prematurely. The screenshot showed a table mentioning the names of the five finalists – Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, Farrhana Bhatt and Amaal Mallik – with Khanna being dubbed the winner.

However, as per India Today, when one visits the URL address shown in the screenshot – the page dedicated to Bigg Boss Season 19 – the table merely showed the remaining contestants as ‘Finalists’.

In reality, the voting closed on Sunday morning. So, the winner’s name would not have been known when the screenshot first appeared. The show’s producers have not given any statement about the screenshot.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale Voting lines closed at 10 AM on Sunday. So, the fate of the contestants is sealed now. Fans can only wait now for the telecast of the grand finale, which will feature, apart from host Salman Khan and the contestants, a special appearance by Kartik Aryan and Ananya Panday, to promote their movie Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.

The trophy will reflect the season’s theme, 'Gharwalon ki Sarkaar'. Studded with diamonds, the trophy replicates Salman’s signature gesture of folded hands.

FAQs When do the voting lines close for Bigg Boss 19 finale? The voting lines closed at 10 AM on Sunday, December 7.

When will the Bigg Boss 19 finale be telecast? It will begin airing on Colors TV and JioHotstar at 9 PM on Sunday.