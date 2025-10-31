Billie Eilish net worth: Singer's finances explored amid her call for billionaires to ‘give away’ their money'

Billie Eilish net worth: Billie Eilish is one of the leading names in the music world right now. At just 23 years old, she has already gained fame and recognition worldwide. Now, she has turned her attention to another sphere of public life – charity.

Eilish was presented with the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards on Wednesday, 29 October. She took the opportunity to ask the billionaires present in the audience, which included Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, to make large donations to charities, as reported by Fortune.

“I love you all, but there are a few people here with a lot more money than me,” Eilish said. “If you’re a billionaire—why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah, give your money away, shorties,” she added.

Billie Eilish’s massive donation However, the singer-songwriter is not just lecturing others; she is setting an example herself. The American music prodigy will donate $11.5 million of her earnings from the ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ tour to The Changemaker Project, an initiative focused on addressing issues related to climate change and food security.

“We’re in a time right now where the world feels really dark, and people need empathy and help more than ever—especially in our country,” Eilish added in her speech, as per Fortune. “If you have money, it’d be great to use it for good—maybe give some to people who need it.”

Billie Eilish's net worth The young singer-songwriter has a net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The website also reports that she earned approximately $25 million from a deal with Apple, which resulted in a documentary about her life.

A precocious talent, Eilish wrote her first song at the age of 11. She started working on her first song with her brother at the age of 13. She became a star and signed a deal with Apple Music at the age of 15.

The song that catapulted her to stardom was "Ocean Eyes," which was released in 2015. She released her first full-length EP, Don’t Smile at Me, in 2017. Having already reached the dizzying heights of success at such a young age, she is now making a statement with her actions as well.

FAQs Who is Billie Eilish? Billie Eilish is a singer, songwriter, and music producer who, at the young age of just 23, has already gained global recognition.

Which award did Billie Eilish receive? She was presented with the Music Innovator Award at the WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards.

How much money is Billie Eilish donating to The Changemaker Project? She is donating $11.5 million to The Changemaker Project.