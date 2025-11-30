BLACKPINK's Lisa joins Fortnite Festival Season 12 as official headliner; Epic Games reveals her Icon Series skin

The Fortnite community is excited as Epic Games recently officially announced that Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal from Blackpink will be the headliner for Fortnite Festival Season 12. The new season debuted on Saturday, November 29, coinciding with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. The news was revealed through Lisa’s management company on Instagram, giving fans their first look at her Festival artwork.

Massive fan reaction online The announcement was quickly picked up by Fortnite’s official account, and they responded with “can’t wait.” The post garnered hundreds of thousands of likes in the first hour. Fans were celebrating by sharing GIFs and comments.

First, look at Lisa’s icon series skin The reveal also gave players the first look at Lisa’s Icon Series skin, which appeared in Fortnite Festival. As seen in previous collaborations, players can expect 2 skins, one through the Music Pass and another in the Item Shop. The skin shown is the announcement that was expected to be the Festival skin designed for this special event.

Besides the skins, players can look forward to Lisa-themed content. This will include Jam Tracks of her songs, music-themed cosmetics, and items like Instruments, Loading Screens, and Emotes. This addition follows the style of previous Fortnite Festival collaborations like Bruno Mars. More Information is likely to be released in the days leading up to the end of Chapter 6.

Lisa is one of the biggest music stars in the world. She rose to fame as a member of Blackpink and has since built a solo career. Her songs are on the Billboard Hot 100, and her recent Coachella 2025 performance got millions of views online. Although a Fortnite Festival collaboration with Lisa leaked months ago, many fans doubted it until now.

A big addition to Fortnite’s star lineup Lisa follows in the footsteps of Lady Gaga, The Weeknd, and Metallica in the Fortnite Festival. With her global reach and music influence, season 12 is going to be a big festival season.

FAQs 1. When does Fortnite Festival Season 12 featuring Lisa start? Fortnite Festival Season 12 with Lisa as the headliner begins on November 29, along with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1.