Can a 10-minute ‘worry window’ at night improve sleep and productivity? Psychologists explain the science

Worries are a common, almost certain, part of a human life. However, the pressure of modern life takes an even greater toll on the mental health of individuals. According to kofuku.com, 1.28 billion people between the ages of 30-79 suffer from hypertension, more than three in every five people have stress disorders and nearly 100 million people around the globe have anxiety.

One of the biggest collateral damages of too much worrying is a lack of sound sleep. This could open a Pandora’s box of health issues – both mental and physical.

The root cause of all these malignancies is excessive worrying. Yet, people can’t find a way to get over their worries. Is there any way to escape this trap of modern life?

Psychologists believe that a useful technique to overcome worries and stop them from ruining your life is having a ‘worry time’ or ‘worry window’. This method can not only improve your day but also ensure better sleep.

What is a ‘worry window’? As per a report by bodyandsoul.com.au, creating a special 10 or 15-minute window in your daily schedule dedicated to dealing with your worries is the best way to overcome this malaise.

Based on insights provided by an expert in psychology, the report advises people to choose a time in the day to which you would restrict the task of dealing with your worries. This means that the rest of the day should be spent in experiencing life to its fullest and living in the present.

If any worry comes your way, tell yourself to push it aside and deal with it only when your worry window arrives.

How to choose time? The best time to designate it as ‘worry time’ is before going to bed. However, it should not be right before your sleeping time, as that might disrupt your sleep.

The evening can be the appropriate time for this purpose and you should select a slot following which you can undertake a pleasant activity – like going for a walk or reading a book or watching a drama. This will allow you to not linger on with your worries.

How to use the worry window? Not only does the worry window prevent your entire day from being spent in worries, it can also help you find actual solutions to them. In this window, you should differentiate problems you can do something about and those you cannot control.

Only deal with problems that you can act upon and find ways – tangible and practical – which will solve your issues.

Precautions to take with worry time When a person chooses a worry time, make sure to have an alarm, so that you stop as soon as the window closes. Don’t continue dealing with your worries, as that would defeat the purpose of exercise.

Kofuku.com also advises people to have a fixed spot for their worry window. The way one goes about finding solutions can vary. Some may want to look at a list of worries they have prepared while some may just close their eyes and recount them in their mind.

Results of having a worry window With a dedicated worry window, people can live in the present and avoid getting stressed out repeatedly on a daily basis. This will have additional benefits such as better mental health and improved sleep. Such changes are bound to have a positive impact on the health of an individual.