Can banana peels be used to keep houseplant healthy? Experts reveal simple hack

Houseplants are often seen as decorative pieces. However, caring for them could be difficult at times. With thousands of tricks available on the internet, people tend to get confused over what is best for their plants. One of the popular hacks present on the internet claims that rubbing the inside of the banana peel on the leaves can give them a shiny touch.

According to experts, rubbing a banana peel on the leaves can help the plant get added nutrients, such as potassium and natural oils, which can make them look healthier.

How can banana peels help houseplants grow stronger? Houseplants are grown indoors, and owners need to ensure that they receive enough sunlight. However, despite the efforts, leaves can look dusty and dull. Rubbing the inside of a banana peel can take all the grainy materials off the plants, giving them a healthy and shiny look, as per Gardening Know How. Though the hack on the internet could look outdated, it is a pocket-friendly and eco-friendly alternative to the expensive cleaning instruments available in the market.

While unnatural materials like chemical sprays and cleaners could remove the nutrients from the leaves, banana peels can maintain the nutritional value of the plants and add other minerals and vitamins present in the fruit itself.

Disadvantages of rubbing a banana peel on houseplants The banana peel has its own advantages; however, it has a few disadvantages too. While banana peel cleans off the dust from the plants, it can also leave a sticky residue on the leaves. Additionally, while the peels can help in photosynthesis, the transfer of the potassium theory has not been proven yet.

Gardening Know How claims that instead of rubbing the peel and throwing it off, it should be composted in the pot so that the nutrients would directly seep into the plants through the roots. Moreover, rubbing a banana peel to get the shine on leaves can be fun, but slathering too much can also cause the plant to diminish.

Using alternatives like indoor plant foods can keep the houseplants healthy for a long time.

FAQs Can rubbing a banana peel help keep houseplants healthy? It has some advantages and can give a shine to leaves.