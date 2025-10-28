Captain America star Chris Evans becomes a dad as he welcomes first child with wife Alba Baptista

Hollywood star Chris Evans is officially a father. According to TMZ, Captain America actor Chris Evans and his wife, Alba Baptista, welcomed their first baby in Massachusetts over the weekend. The newborn baby’s name and gender are not revealed yet.

Evans, 44, and Baptista, 28, tied the knot on September 9, 2023, during a private ceremony in Cape Cod. The couple first went public with their relationship nine months earlier on Instagram.

Fans had guessed it earlier Rumors that the couple was expecting began months ago. A fan account dedicated to the pair had posted a Father’s Day message tagging both of their fathers. Alba’s dad, Luiz Baptista, left a sweet comment saying, “Many thanks dear Chris. Your turn is coming!” Fans quickly took this as a hint that the two might be preparing to start a family, and it turns out, they were right, as per Page Six.

Neither Evans nor Baptista has commented publicly on the news yet, and their representatives have not responded to media requests for confirmation.

A dream come true for Evans In a 2024 interview with Access Hollywood, Evans shared that he “absolutely” wanted to become a father one day. “The title of dad is an exciting one,” he said at the time. Now, that wish has come true.

The couple reportedly split their time between the US and Europe. Alba, who starred in Netflix’s Warrior Nun, first met Evans in Europe, and friends told People it was “love at first sight”.

Earlier this year, TMZ reported that Evans had listed his Hollywood Hills mansion for $7 million to move closer to family on the East Coast, a move that makes even more sense now that they’ve welcomed a baby.

Fans across the world are excited to pour love and congratulate the couple once the announcement gets official, celebrating their growing family.

