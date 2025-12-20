Christmas dessert recipes that deserve a place on your holiday table: From no-bake cheesecake to puddings

Christmas desserts have a way of slowing everything down. After the gifts are opened and the table is cleared, this is the part of the meal people actually linger for. The spoonful that gets shared. The recipe someone asks about. From light, make-ahead sweets to rich puddings meant to be eaten warm, here are six festive recipes as per the BBC UK, that bring comfort, nostalgia, and just enough indulgence to the holiday table.
Ingredients:
4 large egg whites
225g caster sugar
1 tsp cornflour
1 tsp white wine vinegar
300ml double cream
Fresh berries to serve
Method:
Preheat your oven to 150°C (130°C fan). Whisk egg whites until stiff, then gradually add sugar until glossy. Fold in cornflour and vinegar. Dollop meringue onto a baking sheet, creating a slight well in the centre. Bake 1 hour. Leave to cool in the oven with the door ajar. Whip cream and pile into the pavlova. Scatter berries on top.
Ingredients:
Madeira sponge or ladyfingers
1 small bottle of sherry
1 packet jelly (flavour of choice)
300ml custard
300ml double cream
Fresh fruit (berries, sliced bananas)
Method:
Make jelly and let it set. Layer sponge at the bottom of a bowl. Sprinkle generously with sherry. Add fruit, then jelly cubes. Pour thick custard over. Top with softly whipped cream. Chill before serving.
Ingredients:
175g dates, chopped
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
175g butter
175g brown sugar
3 eggs
175g self-raising flour
Sauce:
200g brown sugar
200ml double cream
75g butter
Method:
Soak dates in hot water with the bicarbonate. Cream butter and sugar, beat in eggs, and fold in flour. Stir in soaked dates. Bake 35–40 mins at 180°C. Heat the sauce ingredients until thick and glossy, then pour over warm pudding.
Ingredients:
5 apples, peeled and sliced
200g mincemeat
150g flour
100g butter
75g sugar
Method:
Spread apples in a dish, dot with mincemeat. Rub butter into flour and sugar until it resembles breadcrumbs. Scatter over fruit. Bake at 190°C for 30–35 mins until golden and bubbling.
Ingredients:
250g mascarpone
3 eggs, separated
75g sugar
200ml strong coffee, cooled
200g sponge fingers
Cocoa powder
Method:
Beat yolks with sugar until pale. Fold in mascarpone. Whip egg whites and gently fold into the mascarpone mix. Dip biscuits quickly in coffee and layer in a dish. Spread cream mixture over. Dust with cocoa. Chill.
Ingredients:
300g digestive biscuits, crushed
150g butter, melted
300g cream cheese
300ml double cream
100g icing sugar
Method:
Mix crumbs with melted butter and press into a dish. Whip cream and icing sugar until thick, fold in cream cheese. Spoon over base. Chill until set. Dust with icing sugar to make it look like snow.
Yes, several of these desserts, like trifle, pavlova, and no-bake cheesecake, can be prepared in advance to save time on Christmas Day.
Yes, all of these recipes can be easily scaled up, making them ideal for serving family and guests during festive celebrations.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.