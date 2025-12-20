Christmas dessert recipes that deserve a place on your holiday table: From no-bake cheesecake to puddings

Christmas desserts have a way of slowing everything down. After the gifts are opened and the table is cleared, this is the part of the meal people actually linger for. The spoonful that gets shared. The recipe someone asks about. From light, make-ahead sweets to rich puddings meant to be eaten warm, here are six festive recipes as per the BBC UK, that bring comfort, nostalgia, and just enough indulgence to the holiday table.

1. Mary Berry’s Christmas pavlova Ingredients:

4 large egg whites

225g caster sugar

1 tsp cornflour

1 tsp white wine vinegar

300ml double cream

Fresh berries to serve

Method:

Preheat your oven to 150°C (130°C fan). Whisk egg whites until stiff, then gradually add sugar until glossy. Fold in cornflour and vinegar. Dollop meringue onto a baking sheet, creating a slight well in the centre. Bake 1 hour. Leave to cool in the oven with the door ajar. Whip cream and pile into the pavlova. Scatter berries on top.

2. Easy sherry trifle Ingredients:

Madeira sponge or ladyfingers

1 small bottle of sherry

1 packet jelly (flavour of choice)

300ml custard

300ml double cream

Fresh fruit (berries, sliced bananas)

Method:

Make jelly and let it set. Layer sponge at the bottom of a bowl. Sprinkle generously with sherry. Add fruit, then jelly cubes. Pour thick custard over. Top with softly whipped cream. Chill before serving.

3. Sticky toffee pudding Ingredients:

175g dates, chopped

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

175g butter

175g brown sugar

3 eggs

175g self-raising flour

Sauce:

200g brown sugar

200ml double cream

75g butter

Method:

Soak dates in hot water with the bicarbonate. Cream butter and sugar, beat in eggs, and fold in flour. Stir in soaked dates. Bake 35–40 mins at 180°C. Heat the sauce ingredients until thick and glossy, then pour over warm pudding.

4. Christmas apple and mincemeat crumble Ingredients:

5 apples, peeled and sliced

200g mincemeat

150g flour

100g butter

75g sugar

Method:

Spread apples in a dish, dot with mincemeat. Rub butter into flour and sugar until it resembles breadcrumbs. Scatter over fruit. Bake at 190°C for 30–35 mins until golden and bubbling.

5. Christmas tiramisu Ingredients:

250g mascarpone

3 eggs, separated

75g sugar

200ml strong coffee, cooled

200g sponge fingers

Cocoa powder

Method:

Beat yolks with sugar until pale. Fold in mascarpone. Whip egg whites and gently fold into the mascarpone mix. Dip biscuits quickly in coffee and layer in a dish. Spread cream mixture over. Dust with cocoa. Chill.

6. Snowball no-bake cheesecake Ingredients:

300g digestive biscuits, crushed

150g butter, melted

300g cream cheese

300ml double cream

100g icing sugar

Method:

Mix crumbs with melted butter and press into a dish. Whip cream and icing sugar until thick, fold in cream cheese. Spoon over base. Chill until set. Dust with icing sugar to make it look like snow.

FAQs 1. Can these Christmas desserts be made ahead of time? Yes, several of these desserts, like trifle, pavlova, and no-bake cheesecake, can be prepared in advance to save time on Christmas Day.

