Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off biceps in recent outing after impressive weight loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, recently visited a pumpkin patch in Brentwood, California, to prepare for Halloween. The 28-year-old, who revealed he dropped 30 pounds earlier this year, looked sturdy and fit in a white tank top, reported E! News.

Christopher Schwarzenegger shows off his biceps As Halloween is around the corner, Christopher Schwarzenegger accompanied his sister Katherine, brother-in-law Chris Pratt, and his nieces Lyla and Eloise to Brentwood to buy pumpkins. In photos shared by Page Six, Christopher was seen carrying three pumpkins. He looked bulked up in a tank top, green pants, and sneakers, with his glistening biceps on full display.

Christopher Schwarzenegger opened up his weight loss journey at the Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles this year. Schwarzenegger said he started the process in 2019 while he was in Australia. He was disappointed that his friends thought he could not “skydive” because of his weight. After he realized that his body weight was “prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities”, Christopher decided he would work out and lead a disciplined lifestyle, as per USA Today.

Apart from working out daily and consuming healthy food, Christopher later also gave up bread during the Christian season of Lent. “And that was my one rule. I was like, ‘I’m not going to break Lent.’ And so, I lost 30 pounds just through that,” the outlet quoted him as saying.

Arnold Schwarzenegger on Christopher’s weight loss Arnold Schwarzenegger spoke about Christopher’s weight loss journey to The Times in June this year. “I could never go and say to him, ‘You’re overweight,” Schwarzenegger told the outlet. He said that they tried their best to introduce “healthy foods” and the gym to Christopher, who remained uninterested in losing weight.

Then one day, Christopher made up his mind to “be lean”. “And now he is. So that is, of course, fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him, and it did,” he told the outlet.

