Curd vs. Tofu: Know which one can manage symptoms of post-menopause and maintain good gut health

Postmenopausal symptoms are common among women aged 50 and above. When a person does not have periods for more than 12 months, they are said to be in the post-menopause phase. During this time, while the transition and the symptoms of menopause continue, it begins to have an effect on the hormones and gut health, as per Healthline.

Furthermore, as bone density declines, women are more likely to develop diseases. Hence, medical experts suggest that maintaining a healthy diet and consumption of dairy products can help in keeping the symptoms in check. Curd and tofu are known to hold strong nutritional values and can be consumed to mellow down the hormonal imbalances.

Curd vs. Tofu: What is better? Tofu contains soy and hence is rich in protein and vitamins. On the other hand, curd hails from the family of dairy products and can help in increasing bone density. As a result, it can be concluded that both products should be consumed equally. Curd contains calcium, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium, and vitamins D and K, which are all essential for bone health.

Additionally, it was revealed in a 2017 study that 750 women, who consumed dairy products on a regular basis, had higher bone density than those who did not consume milk, curd, cheese, etc. As per health experts, women whose intake of curd is moderate are at a lower risk of premature menopause, Healthline reported.

As for tofu, its consumption can control the estrogen levels in women. With the intake of protein, people can maintain muscle mass, which begins to decline in the postmenopausal phase.

How curd and tofu improve gut health during post-menopause? Apart from managing the hormones during the postmenopausal phase, curd and tofu also maintain gut health. Curd keeps a balance of probiotics and gut microbiota, which could have been disrupted by the hormonal changes in the body. Furthermore, a healthy microbiome in the gut can regulate digestion and absorb nutrients, as per BBC Good Food.