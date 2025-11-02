Dark Winds season 4: Cast, plot, and everything to know about the Zahn McClarnon starrer

Zahn McClarnon starrer Dark Winds is set to return to the screens for season 4. Following the hit third season on Netflix, the streaming platform confirmed that a new batch of episodes will be added to the show soon.

Advertisement

The AMC series is an adaptation of Leaphorn & Chee novels by Tony Hillerman. According to People magazine, the author has penned 18 novels on the Navajo Tribal Police duo, providing the audience with the thrills of action-drama. Here is everything you need to know about Dark Winds season 4.

What can be expected from Dark Winds season 4? The renewed season of Dark Winds is expected to be a continuation of season 3, which was based on two stories, Dance Hall of the Dead and Sinister Pig, TV Insider reported.

In an interview with the media portal in April 2025, the showrunner, John Wirth, revealed, "It deals with the Navajo experience of ghost sickness, which has to do with what happens to a person, in their tradition, if they are exposed to a dead body or if they’re with a person when the person dies.”

Advertisement

The creator also added that the upcoming episodes will be temporarily relocated to the West Coast, with the three episodes set in 1970s Los Angeles. Elsewhere in his talks, Wirth claimed, “Every season I try to look at a different aspect of the White world and how it interfaces with the reservation.”

Cast and other details As for the cast members, McClarnon will reprise his role of Leaphorn, along with Kiowa Gordon and Jessica Matten, who will mark their return to the series. New actors, including Franka Potente, Isabel DeRoy-Olson, Chaske Spencer, Luke Barnett, and Titus Welliver, will also join the team, as reported by Variety.

Meanwhile, though the trailer for season 4 has not yet been released, a 45-second clip, which was dropped on October 23, showcased Leaphorn speaking with Bernadette about his career.

Advertisement

Zahn’s character is heard saying, "I had this badge for four years before I saw my first murder. Now it seems like every day.” He adds, “It's hard having to hold it all. I'm sorry I'm asking you to.” While the first three seasons of Dark Winds are available to stream on Netflix and AMC+, the release date for season 4 has not been revealed yet.

FAQs Q1. Will there be Dark Winds season 4? Yes. Dark Winds has been renewed for season 4.

Q2. Where can Dark Winds be streamed? Dark Winds can be streamed on Netflix.