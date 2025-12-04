Delhi man exposes scammer with ChatGPT, wins ‘mad respect’ on Reddit — here’s how he did it

Did you ever think you could use AI to prevent scams? A Delhi man recently used a fake payment link by ChatGPT to expose a scammer who pretended to be his college senior. In a viral post, the man later detailed his thrilling interaction with the fraudster.

Man uses ChatGPT to expose a scammer It all began when the Delhi man got a message on Facebook from the scammer posing as his college senior. The con artist claimed he contacted on behalf of a friend, who wanted to sell expensive furniture and appliances at steep discounts.

Since his actual senior already had his direct phone number, the man became suspicious. He chose to cooperate to expose the scammer's scheme after he consulted with the real senior.

The Delhi man pretended to have technical difficulties reading the QR code that the scammer sent him for payment. Soon, he used ChatGPT to create a straightforward but useful webpage that accessed the front camera of the scammer’s phone. Besides capturing his photo, the webpage managed to track the scammer’s GPS location.

The Delhi man then sent the scammer a certain link. The con artist clicked the link out of desperation and greed. His IP address, precise GPS locations, and a clear picture of his face were all instantly collected by the webpage. See the viral post here.

Moment of shock In a shocking turn of events, the Delhi man then sent the scammer his own photo and location information over WhatsApp. Undoubtedly, the development freaked the scammer. He immediately started pleading for forgiveness in a string of messages.

The man uploaded screenshots of the conversation and the scammer's plea on Reddit in a post titled "Used ChatGPT to locate a scammer and made him beg me". "Scammer tried running an Army transfer/cheap goods scam while impersonating a college senior, an IAS officer,” he began.

“Instead of paying, I used ChatGPT to quickly code a geolocation/front-camera capture link, tricked him into clicking it, and scared plus forced him to turn down the operation immediately by sending him his own photo and coordinates," he wrote on Reddit.

Several users on the social media platform lauded the Delhi man’s wit and intelligence. A person commented that he used AI “for the right reasons”. “Mad respect. I am going to use this,” said another.

FAQs 1. How did the Delhi man use ChatGPT to expose the scammer? He asked ChatGPT to create a basic webpage that could access the phone’s front camera and location. When the scammer clicked the link, the page captured his photo, GPS details, and IP address, helping the man confirm the fraud.

