Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Weekend ticket prices, entry timings and how to book tickets

The India International Trade Fair (IITF) is back in Delhi. The 44th edition opened this week at Bharat Mandapam, setting off a two-week stretch that will run until November 27.

Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry, flagged off the event, which carries the theme “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” for 2025.

Delhi Trade Fair 2025: Dates and daily timings The fair follows its usual split schedule. The first five days are marked as business days. Public entry begins on November 19 and continues through November 27. Gates open at 9:30 AM and close at 7:30 PM.

Crowd movement is expected to stay heavy on weekends, with the venue covering several halls across the redeveloped Pragati Maidan complex.

Weekend ticket prices The Delhi Trade Fair weekend ticket prices are as follows:

Adults: ₹150

Children: ₹60

Tickets are available online and at multiple offline points. Visitors can book passes through the official website, indiatradefair.com, or through the ‘Saarthi’ app.

As many as 55 Delhi Metro stations are also selling tickets, a system carried over from previous years to handle peak-hour demand.

For online bookings, the process is basic:

1. Visit ITPO’s official portal and select the IITF 2025 ticket link.

2. Enter a mobile number for registration.

3. Verify the OTP sent to the same number.

What to expect? The fair is taking place at the Bharat Mandapam, which ITPO has positioned among the leading global exhibition hubs. The project holds a built-up footprint of about 4.2 million sq. ft.

Here’s the IITF 2025 Hall Breakdown:

Halls 1–6, 9–10: Global Hub for Trade & Government

These halls host Partner and Focus States, Central Ministries, PSUs, and all Foreign Pavilions.

Halls 1 (FF), 12–12A & 14 (FF): Crafts, Startups and Gourmet Food

A mix of MSME exhibits, startup stalls, home décor sections, and regional food counters.

Halls 11 & 14 (GF): Lifestyle and Retail Zone

Electronics, textiles, beauty, jewellery, and broader lifestyle-focused products.

Amphitheatres near Halls 1, 2 and 5: Cultural Programs

State and Union Territory cultural showcases run through the day.

As Delhi settles into the fair season, the 44th IITF continues its role as a major annual draw. The combination of a newly developed venue and a broad exhibitor lineup positions the 2025 edition as one of the most accessible versions of the event in recent years.

