Developers reveal they can’t attend Game Awards as high prices, few free passes and seat-filler policies limit access

In 2012, dishonoured developers Harvey Smith and Raphael Colantonio flew on a private jet to the Spike Video Game Awards, where their game won the award for Best Action-Adventure Game. Smith recalled, “We literally cried” when receiving the award, describing the experience as life-changing (Smith, video call interview). Back then, studios like Arkane had publisher backing that covered travel and lodging, as per Kotaku.

Today, the Game Awards are fully streaming-based, with fewer Hollywood stars, and tickets can cost hundreds or even thousands of dollars.

Ticket prices leave developers struggling According to sources familiar with the 2025 show, tickets for the Peacock Theater range from $58 for upper seats to nearly $1,000 for prime resale locations. Developers nominated for awards generally receive only two free tickets, leaving teams to buy the rest themselves.

Sandfall Interactive, the studio behind Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, recently set a record with 12 nominations. To ensure more of their team could attend, the studio purchased additional tickets at around $300 each.

A lead designer from another studio explained that they had to buy tickets from the public pool for around $700 to attend, despite being nominated for Best Accessibility. “I didn’t want to miss a likely once-in-a-lifetime experience,” they said.

Seat fillers take their place The Game Awards also uses a seat-filler program, run by Gotham Casting, to fill empty seats with fans. Seat fillers are told not to wear cosplay and to follow a dress code, highlighting how the show prioritizes audience experience over industry access.

Balancing fame and recognition While Geoff Keighley, the organizer of the Game Awards, told The Game Business, 2025, describes the event as a “balancing act” between honoring developers and showcasing new trailers, many creators feel left out. Smaller studios face high travel costs, expensive tickets, and limited seating, making it difficult for teams to celebrate their own achievements.

Some developers argue that awards like the BAFTA Game Awards or the Game Developers’ Choice Awards better honor creators, as they focus on past-year games rather than marketing upcoming titles.

The cost of being recognized The Game Awards remain the most visible stage for the industry, but for many developers, simply attending the ceremony feels out of reach. As Colantonio put it, “It’s expensive, and it would have felt like a sacrifice.”

FAQs 1. Why can’t some game developers afford to attend The Game Awards? Many nominated developers receive only two free tickets and must buy additional seats at full price. Travel, hotels, and rising ticket costs make attendance expensive for small or indie studios.