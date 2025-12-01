Did BTS’ V secretly buy a ₹2.6 crore Mustang GTD? Hawaii photo dump fuels fan speculation

BTS member Kim Taehyung, popularly known as V, treated fans to a new set of Instagram photos from his recent trip to Hawaii. He travelled with his close friends, the Wooga Squad - Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik, and Peakboy. The vacation came at a time when V is also working on a new BTS album, expected to be released in the spring next year.

Car selfie sparks Mustang GTD rumours Among the many photos, one picture instantly caught fans’ attention: a casual car selfie. V was seen resting his leg on the seat while taking a masked selfie inside a luxury vehicle. Though he didn’t reveal any details, fans quickly identified the interior as that of a 2025 Ford Mustang GTD.

The Mustang GTD is a rare, high-performance model priced at over $300,000. According to Leith Ford, the price can go up to $325,000, with some estimates reaching $350,000, which is approximately ₹2.6 crore. Because of V’s relaxed pose in the car, fans began speculating that he may have purchased the car rather than borrowed it.

Fun moments from his trip V’s Instagram carousel also included cheerful snapshots of his time in Hawaii. Dressed in a black athletic outfit, he was seen running through the streets, jogging near the beach, and taking mirror selfies.

V captioned the post with a simple line in Korean, which translates to: “Now the wind is too cold to run.” Despite the cold winds he mentioned, the photo dump warmed the hearts of ARMYs worldwide, especially the buzzing Mustang mystery.

In one picture, he enjoyed a rollercoaster ride, while others showed him indulging in comfort food such as pizza with Coke, a rice bowl topped with a fried egg, and a Starbucks drink.

Heartwarming reunion with Park Hyung Sik A special highlight for fans was V’s moments with Park Hyung Sik, whom he first met during the filming of Hwarang. The duo was seen sipping beverages together. In a short video, both appeared in beach outfits and danced in a relaxed Hawaiian style, showing their warm friendship and carefree vibe.

FAQs 1. Did BTS’ V really buy the 2025 Ford Mustang GTD? Fans are speculating that V bought the Mustang GTD after he posted a car selfie from his Hawaii trip. While the interior matches the model, V has not officially confirmed any purchase.