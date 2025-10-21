Disney announces nationwide ‘Disney Celebrates America’ events ahead of 250th US Independence Day

Disney is gearing up to go big for America’s upcoming milestone. The company confirmed to Fox Business that its new initiative - “Disney Celebrates America” - will stretch from Veterans Day through the Fourth of July weekend. It is a full-scale salute to the country’s 250th anniversary, filled with themed experiences, storytelling, and all-out patriotic flair.

The event’s centerpiece will be Soarin’ Across America, a reimagined flight attraction set to debut at both Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California by next summer.

According to Disney, the new ride will take guests on “a breathtaking journey” through sweeping American landscapes and iconic city skylines - from coastlines and mountains to recognizable monuments.

All about Disney Celebrates America Disney CEO Robert A. Iger said the company’s vision for the celebration ties deeply to the ideals that built both the country and the Disney brand.

“At its heart, America’s story is one of imagination, ambition, and possibility – the same ideals that have guided Disney since the beginning. This celebration honors both a nation and a spirit that never stops dreaming about what’s next,” Iger said in a statement shared with Fox Business.

Across its parks, the company has already started rolling out military-inspired collections through Disney Consumer Products, available at select retail spots. Starting in May, visitors can shop a larger Americana merchandise line both in parks and online at DisneyStore.com.

Disney to support military families with major donation In keeping with the theme of unity and service, Disney will also donate $2.5 million to Blue Star Families, a nonprofit that supports military households through local community connections.

The organization’s mission, as highlighted on its website, is to help “military families thrive by connecting them with their civilian neighbors.” Disney said the contribution is part of its broader effort to give back during the anniversary campaign.

Between the cross-country park experiences, new merchandise, and philanthropic tie-ins, the company’s 250th celebration looks designed to blend nostalgia with national pride - in true Disney fashion.

FAQs 1. What is Disney Celebrates America? It is a company-wide event marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

2. When will the celebration take place? From Veterans Day 2025 through Independence Day weekend in 2026.

3. What’s the main attraction during the celebration? A new flight experience called Soarin’ Across America, opening at both Disney parks.