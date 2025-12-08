Donald Trump sparks chatter after mispronouncing Sylvester Stallone’s name twice at the Kennedy Center Honors

Donald Trump mispronounced actor Sylvester Stallone’s name at the Kennedy Center Honors 2025. While the Rambo star received his medal, the US President called him ‘Sallone.'

Trump introduced the Rocky actor as “a friend of mine, a wonderful person, a really spectacular person, one of the true great movie stars there are”. Then, he called him “Sylvester ‘Sly’ Sallone”. He addressed Sylvester as “Sallone” even when he put a medallion around the actor’s neck.

While Sylvester Stallone did not take exception to Donald Trump’s mistake, several users blasted the US President on social media.

“Trump is so out of it that he can’t even pronounce Sylvester Stallone’s name,” one person wrote on X, formerly Twitter, per the outlet. “He mispronounced his last name twice as ‘Sallone,’” they emphasized.

One said, “Trump should have rehearsed”. Many others were also disappointed. “He introduces people like he’s reading off a Hallmark card written at 3 a.m.,” one wrote.

Sylvester Stallone at 2025 Kennedy Center Honors Sylvester Stallone, singers Gloria Gaynor and George Strait, the rock band Kiss, and actor Michael Crawford were the 2025 Kennedy Center honorees. US President Donald Trump described them as “a group of icons whose work and accomplishments have inspired, uplifted and unified millions and millions of Americans”.

Trump added: “This is perhaps the most accomplished and renowned class of Kennedy Center Honorees ever assembled.”

After Trump won the US Presidential election last year, Sylvester Stallone hailed him as a “mythical character”.

“We’re in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology. This individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could have pulled off what he pulled off, so I’m in awe,” he had said. Stallone went further and even dubbed Trump as the second “George Washington”, per The Independent.

FAQs How old is Sylvester Stallone? Sylvester Stallone is 79 years old.