Employee stunned after boss’ late-night angry message, turns to Reddit for advice on how to respond

An employee who received an angry WhatsApp message from his boss at 10 PM was left unsure about how to respond and turned to the internet for guidance. The worker shared a screenshot of the message on Reddit, asking users whether the tone used by the team lead was appropriate or excessive.

Employee turns to Reddit for help The Reddit post was titled, “Is this tone okay from a boss? Would you reply or just absorb it?” The screenshot showed the boss directing harsh criticism at the entire team in the late-night message.

“Sorry to be doing this on a group chat at 10 PM... let me spell this out. I am done with mediocre, lazy, half-baked work… this is not sustainable and not acceptable…,” the message began, setting the tone for the rest of the rant.

The employee explained in his post that he was “torn” between replying with something constructive or staying quiet and simply continuing with the assigned task. He added that the brief given by the boss was related to designing something for a Bollywood-themed party, but the team's effort did not meet the boss’s expectations.

Reddit users were quick to respond, and many criticized the boss’s approach. Most commenters argued that the message lacked professionalism and should not have been delivered in such a manner.

“There is no direction or support or suggestions or idea or inspiration or anything, just complaining. I think he should do a better job guiding,” one user commented, summarizing the sentiment of many others.

However, not everyone agreed. Some users felt the boss’s anger might have been justified. “Your manager is not your pal when work is substandard,” one commenter wrote.

Toxic bosses The discussion ties into a growing conversation about workplace culture and leadership styles. According to an article from the American Association for Physician Leadership, several indicators point to a “toxic boss.” These include lack of self-awareness, poor empathy, excessive self-interest, inconsistent behaviour, misuse of power dynamics, micromanagement, unreasonable expectations, belittling behaviour, deflecting blame, and overconfidence.

While the true context behind the boss’s message remains unclear, the incident reflects how more employees today are openly questioning and assessing the conduct of their leaders in professional spaces.

FAQs Which platform did the user employ to ask for advice? The user went on Reddit to share his experience.