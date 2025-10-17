Euphoria Season 3 to premiere in spring 2026 with 18 new cast members. Here is who is in

Euphoria is coming with another season with a new cast. The high school drama is coming to HBO in Spring 2026. Euphoria Season 3 will feature eight episodes. Apart from its already existing A-lister cast, the Sam Levinson directorial is bringing 18 new characters to its latest season, reports Variety.

Deadline suggests that this could possibly be the last season of the show. While some names of the new inclusions have been announced, the complete list has yet to be released. The show will be out four years after the premiere of its last season.

Euphoria Season 3: New cast revealed In an announcement on Friday, the creators of the Emmy-winning series have revealed some names that will form the new cast. These include Trisha Paytas, Jessica Blair Herman, Natasha Lyonne, Madison Thompson, Eli Roth, Danielle Deadwyler, Bella Podaras, Rebecca Pidgeon, Sam Trammell, Kwame Patterson, Bill Bodner, Gideon Adlon, Hemky Madera, and Matthew Willig, among others. They will be joined by Sharon Stone, Toby Wallace, Kadeem Hardison, and Asante Blackk. The characters that will be played by these cast members are yet to be revealed.

In the previous seasons, Zendaya played the central character in the show. Other prominent cast members include Eric Dane, Sydney Sweeney, and Chloe Cherry, among others. Unfortunately, the new season will miss a few familiar faces from the previous season. Two of the prominent names excluded from the list of cast members include Austin Abrams and Algee Smith. The exclusion of Storm Reid as Rue’s sister, Gia, was announced in November. Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat in the previous installment, had informed about her exit in 2022, as revealed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Euphoria: Plot details The show revolves around high school students, with Rue as the central character. Zendaya plays the role of Rue, a drug-addict teenager who navigates family drama, social dynamics, and the struggle of staying clean after rehabilitation. The first two seasons of the show have already been a hit, with 25 Emmy nominations and nine awards.

Season 3 of the show started production in February this year in Los Angeles. It will be out on HBO in Spring 2026.

FAQs 1. When will Euphoria Season 3 be released? It will premiere on HBO in Spring 2026.

2. How many episodes are in Euphoria Season 3? Season 3 will have a total of 8 episodes.