Fatima Bosch wins Miss Universe 2025, here's what she gets: NYC home, big salary and hefty prize package

Mexico’s Fatima Bosch stood on the 74th Miss Universe stage, beating more than 100 contestants to secure the crown. Thailand’s Praveenar Singh finished as first runner-up, and Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig - last year’s queen - placed the crown on Bosch’s head.

This is Mexico’s first win since Andrea Meza took the title back in 2020, and the energy around the arena made it clear how big that moment was.

What does Fátima Bosch actually win? The Miss Universe Organisation has not yet released the official numbers. But industry insiders expect the 2025 winner’s prize package to mirror last year’s figures. That puts the cash award at roughly $250,000, the same amount Victoria Kjær earned in 2024.

On top of that, the Miss Universe titleholder also receives a monthly salary of $50,000, which covers travel, appearances and a long list of commitments during her reign. All of this is only part of the package.

One of the flashiest perks remains the winner’s official residence - a luxury apartment in New York City, right in one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in the world. It becomes her base for the year as she navigates charity events, press tours and global trips tied to the Miss Universe brand.

Miss Universe crown and everything that comes with the title Of course, the crown itself gets plenty of attention. This year’s piece, crafted with intricate detailing and featuring gemstones, is valued at a jaw-dropping $5 million (approximately). It is easily one of the most expensive competition crowns in the world.

The 2025 pageant brought together 121 delegates, all competing under the theme - The Power of Love. After a long night of cuts, stage rounds and interviews, the Top 5 lineup settled with Venezuela’s Stephany Abasali placing second runner-up, followed by the Philippines’ Ahtisa Manalo and Cote d’Ivoire’s Olivia Yace.

Fátima Bosch walks away with much more than a title. She gets a salary, a home in NYC, a crown worth millions and a platform that could change the direction of her career and her life.

FAQs How much prize money does Miss Universe 2025 receive? Reports suggest a total of around $250,000, similar to last year’s winner.

Does the Miss Universe winner get a salary? Yes, the titleholder earns about $50,000 a month during her reign.

Where does the Miss Universe winner live? She stays in a luxury apartment in New York City for the year.