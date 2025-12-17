Five best places to visit in India during New Year holidays, from Manali to Varkala

The New Year is fast approaching. It's time to reflect and set new life goals. Many people end the year with a trip to ensure their year finishes on a high note. While getting tickets to an international destination may not be feasible at the last moment, there are several places in India that are perfect for ringing in the New Year. Here is a rundown of some of the best Indian destinations to visit at the end of the year.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh When it comes to spending a vacation in the mountains, you cannot go wrong with Manali. The charming cafes, quaint streets, and breathtaking natural beauty nearby make the destination a must-visit. People can also spend the night under a bonfire and enjoy the night sky.

Also Read | Did Alia Bhatt ignore Ananya Panday to hug Vicky Kaushal at Filmfare OTT Awards?

Goa Goa is the ultimate party destination. From beach parties to concerts and fireworks, the state offers visitors the best experience. It’s also a great option if you want to spend your winter in a warm, sunny place.

Udaipur, Rajasthan Visit Udaipur to ring in the New Year with a royal twist. The palaces and heritage hotels of the city offer an old-world charm that is hard to replicate. Udaipur is also close to other tourist hotspots like Jaisalmer and Jaipur, which means travellers can also go for a travel circuit of the state.

Puducherry If you want to spend the New Year on a beach, but wish to avoid the crowds, Puducherry can be a great choice. Its colourful streets and beach cafes make the place a must-visit. Puducherry offers a mix of French and Indian cuisine, so foodies will have a lot of options to explore there.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli spotted heading to Alibaug in chic looks

Varkala, Kerala The place is perfect for solo travellers. Varkala is best if you want a slower and more grounded start to the year. The city has several yoga centres, cliffside cafes, and sea-facing stays. Visitors can enjoy long walks on the beach and lip-smacking seafood.

There are other destinations that travellers can visit, such as Uttarakhand’s Auli, Karnataka’s Hampi, and the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat. These places can re-energise your soul and leave you to face the upcoming year with a calm and positive frame of mind.

FAQs What is Varkala famous for? It is known for its cliffside cafes and sea-facing stays.