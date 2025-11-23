Five global destinations where solo travellers feel out of place and a travel partner makes the experience better

Solo travel works for many places, but these five destinations are so romance-focused that solo visitors often feel out of place and may prefer having company.

LM US Desk
Published23 Nov 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Five global destinations where solo travellers feel out of place and a travel partner makes the experience better
Five global destinations where solo travellers feel out of place and a travel partner makes the experience better(Pixabay)

Some destinations carry such a strong reputation for romance that solo travellers often find themselves feeling slightly out of place. These locations remain popular, but they are also known for settings that naturally lean toward couples. Here are five places where the company tends to elevate the experience.

1. Bora Bora, French Polynesia

Bora Bora is widely promoted as a leading honeymoon destination. Its overwater villas, quiet lagoons and private decks make it a favourite for couples marking special occasions. Solo visitors often find the environment designed for shared experiences, from sunset views to private dining setups.

2. The Maldives

The Maldives continues to attract travellers seeking luxury and privacy. Many resorts focus on couple-oriented activities such as joint spa treatments and candlelit dinners. While solo travel is common here, the surroundings often feel structured around two-person itineraries.

3. Venice, Italy

Venice’s narrow lanes, gondola rides, and waterfront views make it one of Europe’s most recognised romantic cities. The atmosphere regularly leans intimate, with gondolas often filled with couples documenting their trips. For solo travellers, the city’s strong association with romance can feel unavoidable.

4. Kyoto, Japan

Kyoto’s temples, cherry blossoms, and traditional ryokans make it a serene escape. The city’s most photographed spots, including Arashiyama’s bamboo groves and the paths of Fushimi Inari, frequently attract couples. The overall setting can highlight the absence of a companion for those travelling alone.

5. Paris, France

Paris maintains its long-standing identity as the “city of love.” Candlelit bistros, riverfront walks and classic landmarks create an atmosphere geared toward shared experiences. Solo visitors often find the city’s romantic framing shaping their perception, even during everyday activities like café visits.

FAQs

1. Why do these destinations feel unsuitable for solo travellers?

Because places like Bora Bora, the Maldives, Venice, Kyoto and Paris are heavily marketed around romance, which makes solo travellers feel out of place amid couples-focused experiences.

2. Can solo travellers still enjoy these destinations?

Yes, but they may need to plan activities that are less couple-centric and focus on culture, food, adventure, or local experiences instead of typical romantic attractions.

Travel
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsInfotainmentFive global destinations where solo travellers feel out of place and a travel partner makes the experience better
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.