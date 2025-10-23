Foo Fighters return to Detroit in 2026, announce their biggest Michigan concert at Ford Field

After announcing their 2026 stadium tour, popular rock band Foo Fighters have formally announced their biggest Michigan concert to date, which will be organized at Ford Field on 6 August next year. As per Detroit News, the rock band will be joined by Queens of the Stone Age, who will be the openers of the show. The frontman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Dave Grohl, shares history. According to reports, Grohl played drums on “Songs for the Deaf” and Mannequin Pussy. He played drums for the band.

This happens after a long time in Detroit, as the band last played there in October 2018 at the Little Caesars Arena. The Detroit concert is part of the rock band’s recently announced 12-show North American stadium tour, which begins on 4 August 2026, in Toronto and ends in Las Vegas on 26 September 2026.

On their 25th anniversary tour, Foo Fighters were supposed to perform at Andrew’s Hall in May 2020; the concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many shows of the tour were, in fact, scrapped in 2020 and 2021 due to restrictions.

The 2026 Stadium Tour with Queens of Age After a release named ‘Asking For A Friend’, Foo Fighters announced their 2026 North American Stadium tour, which is set to kick off on 4 August 2026, in Toronto, Canada. The tour includes concerts at Ford Field in Detroit, National Parks in Washington, DC, BC Place in Vancouver, Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Queens of the Stone Age will support the band during all concerts except for that in Fargo, and Mannequin Pussy and Gouge Away will also appear at a few concerts. Interested people can book their tickets in advance on the Ticket Master platform from 31 October 2025.

“From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon,” said the frontman of the band Grohl in a press statement as he rejoiced coming back to the stage after years.

About the latest single - Asking For A Friend Asking For A Friend is a mid-tempo, hard-charging track released by the rock band Foo Fighters recently. In comparison to the band’s last track, titled Today’s Song, Asking For A Friend has a darker melodic approach. “‘Asking for a Friend’ is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again.” Says Grohl about the song in an interview.

FAQs What are Foo Fighters known for? The band is known for receiving 15 Grammys.

What is the Foo in the name Foo Fighters? Foo here refers to unidentified flying objects in the European and Pacific theatres of operation.